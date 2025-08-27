Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N4PB | ISIN: US62914V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: N3IA
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 15:23
5,630 Euro
-2,09 % -0,120
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NIO INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIO INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5905,62015:24
5,6005,64015:24
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 14:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SunCar Technology Group Inc.: SunCar and NIO Enter a New Stage of Cooperation with the Success of NIO's ES8 and ONVO L90 Models, Delivering Fully Intelligent Car Insurance to Drivers

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in cloud-based, software-focused B2B auto eInsurance and auto services in China, today announced that it has entered a new phase of strategic cooperation with intelligent electric vehicle manufacturer, NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

SunCar has had a comprehensive partnership with NIO since 2020. At the end of 2023, SunCar upgraded its Anji Cloud Service Center with new service capabilities to provide NIO car owners with more detailed and customized auto insurance services.

With the launch and strong sales of the ES8 and ONVO L90 models featuring advanced intelligent driving, ultra-fast charging, and luxury tech features, SunCar will continue to provide NIO car owners with the most innovative auto insurance solutions available in China. SunCar and NIO's partnership enters into further and deeper cooperation.

As China's leading cloud-based auto insurance service provider, SunCar utilizes its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to customize smart auto insurance solutions for NIO.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.
Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto insurance and services in China, the world's largest passenger vehicle market. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

SOURCE SunCar Technology Group Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.