SunCar Technology Group Inc.: SunCar and NIO Enter a New Stage of Cooperation with the Success of NIO's ES8 and ONVO L90 Models, Delivering Fully Intelligent Car Insurance to Drivers

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCar Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "SunCar") (NASDAQ: SDA), an innovative leader in cloud-based, software-focused B2B auto eInsurance and auto services in China, today announced that it has entered a new phase of strategic cooperation with intelligent electric vehicle manufacturer, NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

SunCar has had a comprehensive partnership with NIO since 2020. At the end of 2023, SunCar upgraded its Anji Cloud Service Center with new service capabilities to provide NIO car owners with more detailed and customized auto insurance services.

With the launch and strong sales of the ES8 and ONVO L90 models featuring advanced intelligent driving, ultra-fast charging, and luxury tech features, SunCar will continue to provide NIO car owners with the most innovative auto insurance solutions available in China. SunCar and NIO's partnership enters into further and deeper cooperation.

As China's leading cloud-based auto insurance service provider, SunCar utilizes its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to customize smart auto insurance solutions for NIO.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto insurance and services in China, the world's largest passenger vehicle market. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles and the B2B auto services market. The Company's intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise customers to access, manage, and optimize their auto eInsurance and auto service offerings. Through SunCar, drivers gain access to a wide variety of high-quality services from tens of thousands of independent providers, all from a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

SOURCE SunCar Technology Group Inc.