TOKYO, Aug 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will exhibit at the "4th INNOVATION EXPO" held from September 10 to 12 at Tokyo Big Sight (Tokyo International Exhibition Center), East Hall 4-8.This will be the second time Mitsubishi Logisnext has participated in this expo, which alternates with "Logis-Tech Tokyo". Under the theme "Have you given up on automation? Why not start automating forklift operations?" the company will showcase a live demonstration of the "PLATTER Auto S Type," an automated forklift equipped with Mitsubishi Logisnext's automation technology "SynfoX."SynfoX is an automation technology developed with the elemental technologies of MHI's Digital Innovation brand "ΣSynX" (Sigma Syncs)(Note). A prototype was presented at the "16th Logis-Tech Tokyo" held in September 2024, and this event will mark the unveiling of the product version aimed for release in fiscal 2025.Since its inception in 1958, the Mitsubishi Logisnext Platter model range has evolved in terms of safety, operability, and energy efficiency, becoming synonymous with reach-type battery forklifts that are widely used in logistics operations today. However, with chronic labor shortages and increasing work burdens becoming serious social issues, Mitsubishi Logisnext, which developed the world's first automated forklift in 1971, has created a new Platter model: the "PLATTER Auto S Type", to support the efficiency of warehouse operations through automation.During the presentation, the operation and cargo handling tasks performed by a manned Platter forklift will be replicated using a PLATTER Auto S Type. The demonstration will take place on a stage designed to resemble a working environment, allowing attendees to experience the effects of automation by comparing tasks before and after implementation.Additionally, the actual equipment will be operational between presentations, showcasing automation and autonomy solutions for all warehouse tasks involving reach-type battery forklifts, from inbound inspection to storage and outbound shipping.Other features include an automated truck loading system and automation technologies for cold storage, as well as various safety support options to meet the needs for safety and security in logistics scenes, which will be introduced through monitor displays.Going forward, Mitsubishi Logisnext will continue to leverage its technical expertise as a pioneer in comprehensive logistics equipment manufacturing to develop products and provide solutions addressing challenges in the logistics industry.ΣSynX is MHI's Digital Innovation brand expressing "Smart Connections" integrating intelligence and technologies for coordination between humans and machines. Applying these concepts, this standard platform synchronizes and coordinates various types of machinery systems, including logistics products.4th INNOVATION EXPODates: September 10 (Wed) - 12 (Fri), 2025 10:00-17:00Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, East Hall Booth 4-103Pre-registration: https://www.logistech-online.com/en/