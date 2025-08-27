Gen Digital Inc.: Celebrating the Power of Financial Literacy

How we empower girls and young women to take control of their financial and digital lives

August 27, 2025

Financial wellness is a holistic approach to managing money and spending. It isn't based solely on the size or makeup of a person's bank account but focuses on managing the stress of finances and helping people find stability they can build on.

Financial wellness also goes hand in hand with digital wellness. Safeguarding your identity and protecting banking apps from cybersecurity threats is a vital piece. Identity theft, scams, and cybercrime are not just security issues. They can be major financial disruptors that can derail household stability, delay life milestones, and disproportionately impact vulnerable communities.

Gen recently acquired MoneyLion, a financial wellness company with a mission to give everyone the power to make their best money decisions - including women, who are often disproportionately displaced from conversations about financial literacy. In fact, MoneyLion's 2025 Health is Wealth report found that women are more likely to report increased stress and anxiety, and delay or skip mental health care due to inflation than men.

To that end, MoneyLion has introduced several tools and channels for women to learn, share strategies and take charge of their financial futures. Women Who Roar is a dedicated MoneyLion blog where women can find career tips, discuss financial topics and connect on new job opportunities. The blog features success stories from women entrepreneurs, suggestions for how to negotiate better salaries, interactive capabilities that allow women to start conversations and learn from one another's expertise, and more. No Stupid Questions, a similar project, is a video series MoneyLion spearheaded on TikTok with influencer Lea Landaverde. The series answers finance-related questions from real people in under 2 minutes, avoiding jargon and crafting clear, actionable advice.

We're shining a spotlight on these initiatives for Women's Equality Day to showcase our commitment to empowering women. This annual day of awareness commemorates the passage of women's suffrage in the United States and aims to uplift and celebrate women, focusing on past achievements and what is needed to make strides in the future. Part of the focus is on the wealth gap between men and women, which has been getting wider in the United States. With MoneyLion, we're working to equip girls and young women with a roadmap to financial wellness and even more importantly, financial equality.

To further mark the occasion, Gen has organized volunteer events across the company this fall to support women in our communities. These include a reverse mentoring session with GirlBoss New Zealand to engage Gen Z leaders to co-create bold, practical solutions for real-world challenges, and a women-focused public speaking workshop with LatinaGeeks for National Hispanic Heritage Month in October. In addition, our longstanding partners Czechitas and Women4Cyber will launch their mentorship programs' new cohorts in the coming months, continuing to connect new generations of women with the training they need to succeed in the cybersecurity industry.

Gen also continues to carry out our Pledge to the European Commission Digital Skills and Jobs Platform to train more women for success in cybersecurity and continues to build a pipeline of cybersecurity talent through women-focused partnerships with Women4Cyber, Czechitas, Nasscom, and more. For other examples of how we empower women at Gen and in our communities, please read our 2025 Social Impact Report.

