BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies To Attend Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company," "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced that John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Malmanger, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 11 at The Yale Club in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. For conference details or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, manufactures high-specification, communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies' Solutions business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-to-attend-lake-street-capital-markets-9th-annual-1065574