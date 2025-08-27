New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - DigiAsia Bios (NASDAQ: FAAS), a leading innovator in Indonesia's embedded finance sector, announced the launch of its Contextual Intelligence Engine, an advanced AI platform that provides personalized, real-time financial offers when users need them most.

The platform analyzes transactions and behavioral signals in real time to ensure offers are contextual, timely, and seamlessly incorporated into partner platforms. Instead of generic upselling, users get tailored solutions aligned with their financial journeys.

"Our engine transforms cross-selling," said Prashant Gokarn, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Bios. "It moves beyond broad marketing into contextually relevant, value-driven recommendations that support users' financial well-being. It's never spam-only relevant solutions at the right moment."

Alex Rusli, Co-CEO of DigiAsia Bios, said it's a breakthrough for partners, providing a smart, ROI-focused channel to engage pre-qualified users with personalized offers, boosting conversion rates and strengthening relationships.

The launch of the Contextual Intelligence Engine is expected to strengthen DigiAsia Bios' Finance-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform by aligning AI targeting with partner and user needs, positioning it to:

Boost conversions through precisely-timed offers.

Unlock high-margin revenue streams via performance-based models.

Reduce marketing inefficiencies by eliminating irrelevant outreach.

Enhance user retention and increase platform stickiness.

Beyond monetization benefits, the system learns from vast transaction data, creating a reinforcing advantage. This enables DigiAsia Bios to expand as Indonesia's preferred embedded finance partner in its growing digital economy.

"With this launch, we're improving engagement and financial access, and setting a new benchmark for embedded finance innovation in Southeast Asia," added Gokarn.

DigiAsia Bios expects the Contextual Intelligence Engine to accelerate growth, improve partner economics, and differentiate its platform as a leader in AI, financial inclusion, and digital ecosystems.

About DigiAsia Bios

DigiAsia Bios is a pioneer in Indonesia's embedded finance, providing innovative fintech solutions to support digital ecosystems. Its embedded wallet and services help partners across industries deliver secure and accessible financial experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding partnerships and expansion. Actual results may differ materially due to market risks, regulatory changes, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264061

SOURCE: DigiAsia Corp