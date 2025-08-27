Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie-Anaïs Debreil, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President, Geology & Resources of G Mining Ventures Corp. ("G Mining"), to its board of directors (the "Board"). Ms. Debreil replaces Mr. Dušan Petkovic as G Mining's nominee on the Company's Board pursuant to the investor rights agreement between the Company and G Mining dated July 15, 2024.

"We are pleased to welcome Julie-Anaïs to the Board," stated David Fennell, Executive Chairman of Greenheart Gold. "Julie-Anaïs brings extensive experience spanning exploration, mine development and resource management, and will be a valuable resource to the Company's Board as we advance our project pipeline."

Ms. Debreil is a professional geologist with nearly two decades of international experience in exploration, mine development, and resource management. She has led multidisciplinary teams across Americas, delivering significant mineralization discoveries, operational improvements, and strategic growth initiatives. Ms. Debreil holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from INRS-ETE (Québec) and is a registered professional geologist in Quebec (OGQ) and Ontario (PGO).

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

