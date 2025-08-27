Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR) ("Pantera" or the "Company") is pleased to update the progress of its Satellite Spectral Geology and Alteration Study ("satellite Spectral Study") underway at the Rakanco Silver Project, located in the Western Altiplano Silver Belt of Bolivia, an eastern extension of the prolific regional Cordillera Occidental porphyry-epithermal belt.

Jay Roberge, CEO / President of Pantera Silver states, "This satellite survey is a foundational pre-cursor to ground-based exploration at Rakanco. The work will expand our understanding of the surface alteration expressions of hydrothermal mineral systems at Rakanco. We are very pleased with the high-quality multispectral datasets we have been able to assemble, and early interpretation confirms the presence of extensive alteration profiles consistent with large-scale epithermal systems. The results of this primary targeting initiative will allow us to prioritize areas with the highest potential for new discoveries and extensions of known mineralization locations, to plan for appropriate airborne geophysical and ground geophysical, mapping and sampling programs over higher priority targets."

The satellite survey, utilizing advanced multispectral imaging technology, is now about 80% complete, with data acquisition and preliminary image processing completed. Final image analysis and geological interpretation is well underway. This work is being conducted in collaboration with geospatial and spectral image processing experts specializing in mineral exploration and targeting within Andean geological settings.

Key Objectives of the Satellite Spectral Study:

Identify hydrothermal alteration zones associated with potential silver and base metal mineralization across the project area.

Identify structural features such as faults, lineaments, and lithological boundaries that may influence mineral emplacement.

Generate new high-priority exploration targets beyond the known historical vein systems (e.g. 'La Riviera') over the entire Rakanco concession area, to guide the next phase of fieldwork and initial exploration drilling: a key aim is also to downgrade areas for exploration to ensure exploration resources are not expended in low-potential areas.

This work supports Pantera's strategy of systematically de-risking the project and advancing Rakanco toward drill readiness.

Next Steps in Exploration - Magnetic Drone Survey

Upon completion of the Satellite Spectral Study, Pantera will launch drone-based magnetometer surveys over high priority targets. Pantera will integrate these results with recent and continuing field observations to ultimately define drill targets across the underexplored property.

About the Rakanco Silver Project

The Rakanco Silver Project consists of 17,975 hectares over three mineral concessions (individually the Fahed, Rakan and Nada concessions) located in the Mejillones and Sabaya Provinces of Oruro Department, in the southwest of Bolivia. The Property spans two municipal districts, Todos Santos and Carangas, and is strategically situated for prospecting, exploration, and future exploitation activities. Each mineral claim holds a Prospecting and Exploration License (PEL), valid for a five-year period, ensuring a secure operational framework for mineral exploration and development, including exploration drilling. In addition to its proximity to the historical Todo Santos mine, the Rakanco Project is located adjacent to known silver occurrences, including the recently defined Carangas deposit controlled by New Pacific Metals Corp. which has a published Mineral Resource Estimate reported as: "Total indicated mineral resource of 214.9 million tonnes ("Mt") containing 205.3 million ounces ("Mozs") of Silver ("Ag"), 1,588.2 thousand ounces ("Kozs") of gold ("Au"), 1,444.9 million pounds ("Mlbs") of lead ("Pb"), 2,653.7 Mlbs of zinc ("Zn"), and 112.6 Mlbs of copper ("Cu"); or collectively 559.8 Mozs silver equivalent ("AgEq")". * (Source: New Pacific Metals Corp. website: "Carangas Project / Mineral Resources / See Highlights)

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a silver-focused portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will advance existing projects and continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help nurture and maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.

