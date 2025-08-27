New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Wall Street braces for Nvidia's earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 27th
- Equities are up this morning as investors wait for chip giant Nvidia's Q2 earnings report. The company is set to release the earnings after market close this afternoon.
- As the most heavily weighted company in the S&P 500 at more than 8%, Nvidia's results will likely be felt by investors throughout the rest of the week and provide insight into the level of demand for AI.
- The major averages are coming off a day of fractional gains with investors shaking off President Trump's move to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting in Mid-September.
