Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
27.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint's Subsidiary Soft-ex Announces Strategic Global Go-To-Market Alliance with Ingram Micro to Optimize Microsoft License Management

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced that its subsidiary Soft-ex Communications is now available in Ingram Micro's Xvantage digital experience platform as a Hyperscaler solution. Under a new strategic global alliance, Ingram Micro customers now have access to Soft-ex's M365 Analyzer, a powerful cloud-based platform designed to streamline Microsoft license management to optimize license usage, reduce costs, and improve compliance.

Now available in the world's largest cloud marketplaces, M365 Analyzer empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to offer a high-margin, easy-to-deploy solution that helps enterprise customers regain visibility and control over their Microsoft 365 licenses. According to Gartner, companies can reduce license costs by up to 30% with more active management, an outcome Soft-ex delivers with real-time insights, license optimization, and compliance automation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Soft-ex to Ingram Micro and our Xvantage digital experience platform," said Darryl Oliver, Global Marketplace Technology Lead at Ingram Micro. "This new go-to-market agreement offers a powerful win for our joint customers-offering them greater access to a high-margin, low-touch solution that drives recurring revenue and boosts customer retention. Simultaneously, their enterprise customers stand to benefit from enhanced license visibility, actionable insights, and smarter cost control offered through Soft-ex."

Soft-ex's M365 Analyzer delivers clear value across the channel. Partners benefit from a low-touch, fast-launch solution that boosts renewal revenue and customer stickiness, and enterprises enjoy a centralized dashboard with real-time license data, insights to eliminate waste, and proactive alerts-supporting license optimization, improved compliance, and stronger ROI.

"Ingram Micro is transforming how the channel buys and delivers cloud solutions and services," commented Ian Sparling, CEO at Soft-ex. "Our new alliance opens the door to a global ecosystem of partners ready to expand their offerings with a solution that delivers measurable results-license savings, compliance confidence, and enhanced ROI. Together, we're proud to be turning cloud resellers into trusted advisors."

Some of Soft-ex M365 Analyzer's stand-out features include:

  • Actionable insights via self-serve dashboards and real-time usage data

  • Automated license management, reducing manual audits and ensuring standards are enforced

  • Cost-saving KPIs that support contract renewals and proactive license planning

"Soft-ex continues to expand its global footprint," added Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint. "This alliance with Ingram Micro enhances our strategic alignment with Microsoft and brings our award-winning analytics platform to more enterprises than ever before."

Soft-ex solutions are now available with special partner pricing through Ingram Micro, as well as via the Microsoft Marketplace.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

About Soft-ex
Soft-ex (a wholly owned subsidiary of WidePoint) is a Microsoft Gold partner, providing organizations with actionable intelligence to help them extract value and derive opportunities from customer communications and collaboration data. Backed by a growing roster of global partners, Soft-ex is trusted by organizations across the public and private sectors in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.soft-ex.net.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoints-subsidiary-soft-ex-announces-strategic-global-go-to-ma-1065974

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
