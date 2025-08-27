Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: KEEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 26, 2025.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved all of the following resolutions:

fixing the number of directors at three (3);

election of Mark Itwaru, William Lavin and James Westlake as Directors of the Company;

the re-appointment of Zeifmans LLP as auditors of the Company;

re-approving the Company's stock option plan (on a majority of the minority basis);

changing of the Company's name to "Keek Social Inc.", subject to approval by the Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange; and

a consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on an up to a ratio of 50:1, subject to approval by the Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Shareholders will receive new share certificate and/or DRS Advices reflecting the name change and share consolidation in due course and once completed, and an accompanying press release will be provided at that time disclosing the details of these corporate actions.

About Personas

Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The Company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company' s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate" , "project" , "belief" , "anticipate" , "intend" , "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include: the corporation actions including but not limited to the name change, share consolidation and related corporate matters. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management' s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/264101

SOURCE: Personas Social Inc.