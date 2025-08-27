Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Rudi Hois, SVP and Head of Product Management for SAP S/4HANA Cloud private edition, joins smartShift Advisory Board

Boston, MA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- smartShift, a global leader in SAP custom code transformation, today announced that Rudi Hois, SVP and Head of Product Management for SAP S/4HANA Cloud private edition, has joined its Advisory Board.

Rudi Hois brings an exceptional track record of innovation and technical leadership within the SAP ecosystem. As Head of Product Management at SAP S/4HANA Cloud private edition, he has been instrumental in shaping the development and evolution of SAP S/4HANA and the Clean Core extensibility model. His expertise in enabling customers to move away from heavily modified legacy systems makes him uniquely aligned with smartShift's mission of enabling enterprises to accelerate S/4HANA adoption through Custom Code Transformation that makes existing ABAP assets clean, compliant, and future-ready.

Derek Oats, CEO of smartShift, commented: "Rudi Hois's deep engineering expertise and vision for Clean Core adoption are invaluable to smartShift. As the leading provider of automated Custom Code Transformation, smartShift is helping customers modernize, extend, and innovate on S/4HANA while preserving system integrity. We are honored to welcome Rudi to our Advisory Board to guide us in expanding this critical capability."

Rudi Hois shared his perspective on joining smartShift's Advisory Board: "Over the past few months, I've had the chance to learn more about smartShift's technology and approach, and I have been impressed by their innovation and the automated transformation solutions they deliver. Custom Code Transformation is central to accelerating S/4HANA adoption and enabling Clean Core extensibility. smartShift makes this journey pragmatic, achievable, and scalable for customers worldwide. I am excited to contribute to advancing this important mission."

Vyom Gupta, President and COO of smartShift, added: "Rudi's experience shaping S/4HANA and driving the Clean Core extensibility model makes him an outstanding addition to our Advisory Board. His insights will further strengthen smartShift's ability to help customers transform their custom code with precision and confidence, paving the way for sustainable extensibility and innovation on S/4HANA and beyond."

About smartShift
smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code transformation for SAP S/4HANA and Clean Core. We empower businesses to modernize their SAP landscapes, eliminate technical debt, and embrace future-ready development. Our automated and patented AI-powered solutions deliver secure, stable, and optimized code addressing all custom code issues, not just those prioritized for manual remediation, with a fixed-price, fixed-timeline, and 100% quality guarantee. Trusted by SAP's largest customers, smartShift has a proven track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3.5 billion lines of code. Learn more at www.smartshift.com.



Michelle Bissonnette smartShift mbissonnette@smartShift.com

