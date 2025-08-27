|Company Announcement
No. 03/2025
Copenhagen, 27 August 2025
STG Global Finance B.V. -
Interim Report, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
On 27 August 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its interim report for 1 April - 30 June 2025.
The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.
Attachment
- STG NV - CA no 3 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e50d8d95-eba0-4258-82d5-3baf0373f377)
