

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - TELUS (TU,T.TO) has partnered with FreeTelecom, Korea's budget telecommunications provider, to launch the FreeTelecom Dual Plan.



The FreeTelecom Dual Plan allows customers to access both Korean and Canadian mobile services on a single device, offering significant cost savings compared to traditional international roaming.



The service addresses the unique connectivity needs of Korean residents, working holiday, students, and business travelers who spend time in both countries.



his strategic partnership makes FreeTelecom the first Korean telecom to step into the global market.



'Our partnership with FreeTelecom represents TELUS' commitment to serving Canada's diverse communities with innovative solutions,' said Kal Amery, Vice President, Global Carrier Solutions at TELUS. 'The FreeTelecom Dual Plan delivers exceptional value for customers who maintain connections across Korea and Canada, leveraging our reliable network to provide seamless international connectivity.'



