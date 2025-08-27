FedEx Inspires Hong Kong's Next Generation of Business Innovators at 2025 FedEx/JA ITC

Six students set to represent the city at the Asia Pacific finals

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, announced the six students who emerged as winners of the 2025 FedEx/Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC) Hong Kong Finals. The winning students demonstrated exceptional creativity and business acumen that earned them the opportunity to represent Hong Kong at the Asia Pacific Finals in Singapore this August, where they will compete against top young entrepreneurs from eight different markets[1].

FedEx and JA ITC have been nurturing Hong Kong's youth for 19 years through the FedEx/JA ITC program, equipping students with real-world business skills through teamwork activities and practical workshops. The Hong Kong Finals were held at the FedEx office on July 19, where the three winning teams scored high with their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit to clinch their spots at the Regional Finals.

This year, the students tackled the challenge of developing a market entry strategy for a product aimed at addressing fast fashion waste from returns, with China as the target market.

The six students representing Hong Kong at the regionals are:

Team: Cycloo

Names of students: Cheung Kiu Nga Tanya & Zhu Qixuan Amy

School: Ying Wa Girls' School

Business idea: Semi-Alive Mycelium silk - Replanting discarded clothes to grow new fungi and produce new clothes. Team: Mud Dauber

Names of students: So Royden & Lai Asta Hiuyan

School: Sha Tin College

Business idea: A WeChat mini-program which uses facial recognition to conduct AI-powered colour analysis for smarter shopping decisions and reducing waste. Team: Verdant Wear

Names of students: Yuen Ji Kei Kelly & Chong Kan Yi Christina

School: St. Paul's School (Lam Tin)

Business idea: Verdant Wear Smart Fitting System - A 360° virtual try-on, powered by smart mirrors and mobile apps, ensuring millimeter-accurate fit simulations and slashing returns due to sizing errors.

A panel of professional judges comprising Anthony Leung, managing director, FedEx, Hong Kong and Macau; Janice Wong, Senior Vice President - AI and Innovation Strategy, Nan Fung and an alumna of ITC; Vivian Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Junior Achievement Hong Kong, as well as two senior managers from FedEx Hong Kong Operations, assessed the teams on several criteria: the comprehensiveness of their business plans, market analysis and creativity.

The Regional Finals will bring together winning teams from across the region for an in-person competition in Singapore. Winners from the Hong Kong Finals will join students from other markets to collaborate, exchange ideas and compete in a dynamic cross-cultural business challenge.

"We are proud to collaborate with Junior Achievement for the 19th year, as we continuously strive together to empower Hong Kong's youth with the essential skills and mindset needed to thrive within the global economy, particularly in today's dynamic market environment," said Anthony Leung, managing director of FedEx Hong Kong and Macau. "This year's challenge encourages students to resolve real-world business issues with bold, innovative thinking. Through the FedEx/JA ITC program, we are nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs who will drive Hong Kong's future business success."

"It is a privilege to continue our longstanding collaboration with FedEx, building on our shared commitment to mentoring and guiding Hong Kong's youth to gain global business perspectives and entrepreneurial skills," said Vivian Choi, Chief Executive Officer of Junior Achievement Hong Kong. "Our annual competition inspires students to develop innovative ideas by honing their critical thinking in addressing evolving business needs. Fostering creativity and cross-cultural understanding enables young leaders to be well-positioned to make meaningful contributions to Hong Kong's future and beyond. We look forward to seeing more students embracing these opportunities to grow and lead the way as tomorrow's business innovators."

FedEx has worked with Junior Achievement since 2007 to provide Hong Kong's youth with invaluable global business opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing future entrepreneurs. Over the years, the FedEx/JA ITC program has engaged more than 5,500 local students through hands-on workshops, with more than 1,100 competing in the Hong Kong Finals and 113 representing the city in regional competitions.

For more details on the 2025 FedEx/JA ITC, visit the JA Hong Kong website here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

[1]Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-inspires-hong-kongs-next-generation-of-business-innovators-at-2025-fedex%2fja-it-1066236