Mittwoch, 27.08.2025
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 17:38 Uhr
165 Leser
Whole Foods Market Foundation Awards $3,425,000 to Schools To Grow 950 Edible Gardens Serving Nearly 555,000 Students

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Whole Foods Market Foundation announced today that 950 garden grants will be awarded to schools to start or expand edible learning spaces. For the second year, Amazon Fresh is supporting the program with $150,000, funding 48 garden grants. New this year, 100 select garden grant recipients are receiving additional funding totaling $100,000 from Newman's Own Foundation to further their garden programs. The total $3.425 million investment will serve 554,385 students by providing $3,500 grants in the U.S and Canada. This year's award is the largest annual investment in the garden grant program since inception.

Research from the University of Texas at Austin shows that students who participate in gardening, nutrition, and cooking classes?eat more vegetables per day than they did before the programs. Plus, edible gardens support a wide range of classroom curriculums including science, nutrition, math, and art.

The program is one of the Foundation's longest-running annual grants and has provided over $24 million to support more than 9,700 edible gardens benefiting over 6 million students since 2011.

Since 2011, Whole Foods Market Foundation has invested over $200 million supporting over 16,000 partner organizations and schools in 81countries around the world.

For more information, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org/funding-announcements.

ABOUT WHOLE FOODS MARKET FOUNDATION

Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by providing access to essential resources to improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the pillars of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sandra Mariscal, Director of Philanthropy
Sandra.Mariscal@wholefoods.com

Whole Foods Market Foundation Garden Grant Recipient School

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/whole-foods-market-foundation-awards-3-425-000-to-schools-to-grow-950-1066237

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
