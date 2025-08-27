Immunovia AB: Immunovia carries out a rights issue of approximately SEK 100 million and secures bridge loans

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE IS UNLAWFUL OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH ACTION. REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company") has today, subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025, resolved to carry out an issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 100 million (the "Rights Issue"). The Company has received subscription intentions from members of the Board of Directors and management amounting to a total of approximately SEK 1 million, corresponding to approximately 1 percent of the Rights Issue. Furthermore, the Company has received guarantee commitments amounting to a total of approximately SEK 79 million, corresponding to approximately 79 percent of the Rights Issue, which in total is covered by subscription intentions and guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 80 million, corresponding up to approximately 80 percent of the Rights Issue. Immunovia intends to use the proceeds from the Rights Issue to finance the commercial launch of PancreaSure in H2 2025 and additional studies supporting reimbursement in the U.S. The Rights Issue is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025. The notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced in a separate press release. To secure the Company's liquidity needs until the completion of the Rights Issue, the Company has entered into agreements on bridge loans of a total of SEK 20 million on market terms. Due to the Rights Issue, the Company has also decided to postpone the publication of the interim report for the third quarter of 2025 from 19 November 2025 to 26 November 2025.

Summary

The Rights Issue will, if fully subscribed, provide Immunovia with approximately SEK 100 million before issue costs.

Final terms of the Rights Issue, including subscription price, increase of the share capital and number of shares issued, are intended to be published no later than 25 September 2025. The subscription price per share in the Rights Issue is intended to correspond to approximately 70 per cent of the theoretical share price after the separation of rights (TERP), based on the volume-weighted average share price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 12 - 25 September 2025, however not lower than the quota value of the Company's share.

The Company has received subscription intentions from all members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's CEO Jeff Borcherding, amounting in total to approximately SEK 1 million, corresponding to approximately 1 percent of the Rights Issue. The Company has also entered into agreements with a number of external investors on guarantee commitments of a total of approximately SEK 79 million, corresponding to approximately 79 percent of the Rights Issue. In total, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription intentions and guarantee commitments amounting up to approximately SEK 80 million, corresponding to approximately 80 percent of the Rights Issue.

Provided that the Rights Issue is approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025, the record date for the Rights Issue will be 3 October 2025, and the subscription period will run during the period 7 - 21 October 2025.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document (the " Information Document ") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the " Prospectus Regulation ").

") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the " "). To secure the Company's liquidity needs until the completion of the Rights Issue, the Company has entered into agreements on bridge loans of SEK 20 million in total on market terms.

Jeff Borcherding, CEO of Immunovia, comments:

"In just two years, we have completely transformed Immunovia and developed an entirely new product that outperforms existing surveillance methods. And we're just days away from launch. Both physicians and people at high risk of pancreatic cancer are desperate for better methods for early detection. With strong support from these critical stakeholders, we now enter a fundamentally new phase with the potential to transform both patient outcomes and the Company's future. I hope our shareholders will join me in seizing this unique opportunity to participate in a defining chapter for our Company."

Background and reason for the Rights Issue

Pancreatic cancer is among the deadliest cancers, with survival rates remaining critically low due to late-stage detection when surgical treatment is no longer viable. As the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both Europe and the U.S., the disease represents a significant unmet medical need. Immunovia's mission is to increase survival rates by enabling earlier diagnosis through innovative blood-based testing for individuals at high risk.

After more than two years of development and clinical validation, PancreaSure, the Company's next-generation test for early pancreatic cancer detection, is set to launch in the U.S. on September 2, 2025. This launch marks a major milestone, transitioning the company into its commercialization phase and positioning PancreaSure as a transformative solution in high-risk patient management.

The Company's three-phase strategy focuses on driving early adoption through key opinion leaders and surveillance centers, expanding access via strategic commercial partnerships, and securing insurance reimbursement to scale testing volumes by 2026. With strong clinical data, increasing physician interest, and prestigious recognition of its CLARITI study, Immunovia is well-positioned to deliver significant clinical and commercial impact. PancreaSure represents a critical step toward establishing a new standard of care in early pancreatic cancer detection.

Given the capital needs the commercial launch in H2 2025 and implementation of additional studies supporting reimbursement in the U.S. will give rise to, Immunovia assesses that its existing working capital is not sufficient to cover the Company's capital needs. To ensure continued successful progress in accordance with the Company's business plan and strategy, Immunovia has decided to carry out the Rights Issue.

Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 100 million before issue costs. The costs related to the Rights Issue, upon full subscription, are estimated to amount to a maximum of approximately SEK 15 million, of which approximately SEK 8.7 million is attributable to guarantee compensation (provided that all guarantors choose to receive guarantee compensation in cash). The expected net proceeds from the Rights Issue, upon full subscription, are thus estimated to amount to approximately SEK 85 million. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue, after repayment of bridge loans, are intended to be used for the commercial launch of PancreaSure in H2 2025 and additional studies supporting reimbursement in the U.S.

Terms of the Rights Issue

The Board of Directors has today, subject to the approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025, resolved on an issue of shares, with preferential rights for existing shareholders. Through the Rights Issue, Immunovia may receive issue proceeds of approximately SEK 100 million before issue costs. Those who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 3October 2025 are entitled to subscribe for shares with preferential rights.

Final terms of the Rights Issue including subscription price, increase of the share capital and number of shares issued, are intended to be published no later than 25 September 2025. The subscription price per share in the Rights Issue is intended to correspond to approximately 70 per cent of the theoretical share price after the separation of rights (TERP), based on the volume-weighted average share price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 12 - 25 September 2025, however not lower than the quota value of the Company's share.

Subscription of shares with or without preferential rights shall be made during the period from and including 7 October 2025 up to and including 21 October 2025. Subscription rights that are not exercised during the subscription period will become invalid and lose their value. Trading in subscription rights takes place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 7 October 2025 up to and including 16 October 2025 and trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares) during the period from and including 7 October 2025 up to and including 10 November 2025.

If not all shares are subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights, allotment of the remaining shares shall be made within the framework of the maximum amount of the Rights Issue: firstly, to those who have subscribed for shares with the support of subscription rights (regardless of whether they were shareholders on the record date or not) and who have applied for subscription of shares without the support of subscription rights and in the event that allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights that each of those who have applied for subscription of shares without exercise of subscription rights have exercised for subscription of shares; secondly, to others who have subscribed for shares in the Rights Issue without the support of subscription rights and in the event that allotment to these cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the total number of shares that the subscriber has applied for subscription of; and thirdly, to those who have provided guarantee commitments regarding subscription of shares, in proportion to such guarantee commitments. To the extent allotment in any stage in accordance with the above cannot be made pro rata, allotment shall be made by the drawing of lots.

Subscription intentions and guarantee commitments

The Company has received subscription intentions from all members of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's CEO Jeff Borcherding, amounting in total to approximately SEK 1 million, corresponding to approximately 1 percent of the Rights Issue. Members of the Company's Board of Directors and management are prevented, under applicable rules on market abuse, from entering into undertakings to subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue, as a result of the Company being in a so-called closed period until the publication of the interim report for the second quarter of 2025, and are expected to enter into binding subscription undertakings after the closed period has ended. No compensation will be paid for entered subscription intentions.

The Company has also entered into agreements with a number of external investors on guarantee commitments of a total of approximately SEK 79 million, corresponding to approximately 79 percent of the Rights Issue. Cash compensation is paid with 11 percent of the guaranteed amount, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 8.7 million, or 13 percent of the guaranteed amount in the form of newly issued shares in the Company, with the same terms and conditions as for shares in the Rights Issue, including the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue.

In total, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription intentions and guarantee commitments amounting up to approximately SEK 80 million, corresponding to approximately 80 percent of the Rights Issue.

In order to enable issuance of shares as guarantee compensation to the guarantors who choose to receive guarantee compensation in the form of newly issued shares, the Board of Directors has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025, which is proposed, among other things, to resolve on approval of the Rights Issue and amendment of the Articles of Association, also resolves on authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of such shares to guarantors.

A subscription of shares in the Rights Issue (other than by exercising preferential rights) which result in an investor acquiring a shareholding corresponding to or exceeding a threshold of ten (10) percent or more of the total number of votes in the Company following the completion of the Rights Issue, must prior to the investment be filed with the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter). To the extent any guarantors' fulfilment of their guarantee commitment entails that the investment must be approved by the Inspectorate of Strategic Products in accordance with the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lagen (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), such part of the guarantee is conditional upon notification that the application of the transaction is left without action or that approval has been obtained from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products.

Preliminary time plan for the Rights Issue

12 September - 25 September 2025 Pricing period for the final terms in the Rights Issue 25 September 2025 Publication of final terms of the Rights Issue, including subscription price 29 September 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting 1 October 2025 Last day of trading incl. preferential rights 2 October 2025 First day of trading excl. preferential rights 3 October 2025 Estimated publication of the Information Document 3 October 2025 Record date in the Rights Issue 7 October 2025 - 16 October 2025 Trading in subscription rights 7 October 2025 - 21 October 2025 Subscription period 23 October 2025 Estimated publication of the outcome of the Rights Issue 7 October 2025 - 10 November 2025 Trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA")

Lock-up agreements

In connection with the Rights Issue, all shareholding members of the Board of Directors and senior management in Immunovia have undertaken towards Vator Securities AB, subject to customary exceptions, not to sell or carry out other transactions with a similar effect as a sale unless, in each individual case, first having obtained written approval from Vator Securities AB. Decisions to give such written consent are resolved upon by Vator Securities AB and an assessment is made in each individual case. Consent may depend on both individual and business reasons. The lock-up undertakings only cover the shares held prior to the Rights Issue and the lock-up period lasts for 180 days after the announcement of the Rights Issue.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2025. The resolution on the Rights Issue is subject to and conditional upon that the Extraordinary General Meeting also resolves to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced in a separate press release.

Bridge loans

In order to secure the Company's liquidity needs until the Rights Issue has been completed, the Company has raised bridge loans of SEK 20 million in total from Fenja Capital I A/S, Buntel AB, Fredrik Lundgren and Wilhelm Risberg. As compensation for the loans an arrangement fee of 5 percent and a monthly interest rate of 1.25 percent are paid. According to the bridge loans, the loans shall be repaid in connection with the Rights Issue or no later than 31 December 2025.

Information document

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish the Information Document in the form provided for in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation. The Information Document will be made available on the Company's website on or around 3 October 2025.

Postponement of Q3 report

Due to the Rights Issue, the Company has decided to postpone the publication of the interim report for the third quarter of 2025 from 19 November 2025 to 26 November 2025.

Advisers

Vator Securities AB acts as financial adviser to Immunovia in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to Immunovia in connection with the Rights Issue. Vator Securities AB acts as the issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq Stockholm's rule book for issuers.

Foreign direct investments

As Immunovia is deemed to carry out activities worthy of protection in accordance with the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), certain investments in the Rights Issue may require examination by the Inspectorate for Strategic Products. The Company will publish more information about this on the Company's website, www.immunovia.com, no later than in connection with the publication of the Information Document.

The English text is an unofficial translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Immunovia in brief

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

