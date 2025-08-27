Creators, superfans and stars from across the eras, including Aubrey Drake Graham,

delve deep into all things Degrassi

Produced by WildBrain and Peacock Alley Entertainment, the TIFF 50 Official Selection makes its World Premiere September 13

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2025) - WildBrain, (TSX: WILD) a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, and award-winning producer Peacock Alley Entertainment today released the official trailer for the highly anticipated original documentary feature, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, which will make its world premiere on Saturday, September 13 at the Toronto International Film Festival as a TIFF 50 Official Selection.

View the trailer for Degrassi: Whatever it Takes here:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWl_M9LNPPY

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes dives into the behind-the-scenes truth of the Degrassi franchise-raw, real, and sometimes troubling-while celebrating the powerful legacy of a show that made teens everywhere feel seen.

Whatever It Takes celebrates the groundbreaking legacy of Degrassi, a fearless teen drama that tackled taboo topics and changed TV forever, while uncovering the behind-the-scenes tensions and personal sacrifices that shaped Canada's most iconic franchise.

Produced by WildBrain and Peacock Alley Entertainment, and directed by Lisa Rideout (Sex with Sue, This is Pop), Degrassi: Whatever It Takes features interviews and insights on the show's legacy from creator Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, superfans, including filmmaker Kevin Smith, and cast of the Degrassi universe, including Dayo Ade, Stefan Brogren, Amanda and Maureen Deiseach, Aubrey Drake Graham, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Miriam McDonald, Stacie Mistysyn, Melinda Shankar, Amanda Stepto, Jordan Todosey and more.

Rideout said: "Degrassi changed the landscape of television with real, unvarnished storytelling and did it unapologetically from a teenage perspective. I was inspired by how fearless the series was in tackling issues that others wouldn't touch. This documentary celebrates the iconic Canadian franchise while revealing the impact it had on the people who made it and the audiences who loved it."

Carrie Mudd, Executive producer for Peacock Alley, said: "Degrassi is more than a TV show-it's a time capsule of growing up, full of heart, honesty and every 'first' experience you can think of. Nothing then, or now, has captured the teenage experience in a more raw, authentic or unfiltered way. Degrassi is one of Canada's biggest cultural exports, which helped shape four decades of TV and touched multiple generations of kids around the world. Telling its story felt like honouring a piece of the Canadian identity."

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Angela Boudreault for WildBrain, and by Carrie Mudd (Leonard Cohen: Tower of Song; Travelers) for Peacock Alley. The documentary is produced by Mudd and Erin Sharp (Sex with Sue, Hip-Hop Evolution) and is written by Rideout and Celine Wong (Hip-Hop Evolution, The Loneliest Race).

For Degrassi: Whatever It Takes TIFF tickets and screening times, please visit: tiff.net/films/degrassi-whatever-it-takes.

Degrassi's 40-year legacy

Always tuned in and never afraid to speak the truth, Degrassi is one of the most enduring franchises in the history of youth programming. For over four decades, watching Degrassi has been a rite of passage for teenagers everywhere, providing a mirror on their passions, struggles and triumphs as they navigate high school and the road to selfhood. Always at the vanguard of inspiration, education and entertainment, Degrassi has been unafraid to tackle even the most challenging stories, from teen pregnancy to racism to gender identity and more. Degrassi has been recognized with dozens of awards, including two International Emmy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and a Peabody.

About Lisa Rideout

Lisa Rideout is an award-winning director and writer whose childhood was shaped by two things: fearless women and all the television she watched. Her work reflects both influences, centering boundary-pushing women and pop culture. Her films, including the CSA-winning Sex with Sue, have screened globally and received numerous awards.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in Content Creation, Audience Engagement and Global Licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids' and family content in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Camp Snoopy; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Yo Gabba GabbaLand!; Sonic Prime; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed on platforms worldwide, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered approximately 1.5 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most loved family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.

WildBrain (TSX: WILD) is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Visit us at wildbrain.com.

About Peacock Alley Entertainment

Peacock Alley Entertainment distinguishes itself as an independent force committed to cultivate and amplify distinctive voices. Founded by Carrie Mudd, the company has earned recognition for its unwavering dedication to authentic, pioneering storytelling-delivering both successful scripted series and acclaimed premium documentary programming that resonates with critics and audiences alike.

Recent projects include premium documentaries 50,000 First Dates: A True Story (Amazon Global), Harder Better Faster Stronger (CBC), Leonard Cohen If It Be Your Will (CBC), and Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur (Peacock). Other notable titles include A User's Guide to Cheating Death (Netflix), Brave New Girls (E!) and Tower of Song: Leonard Cohen (CBC).

Peacock Alley's first feature film, Previously Saved Version, written by Brad Wright and directed by Kei Ishikawa, with Amazon Studios, premiered worldwide in 2024. Award-winning scripted series include Brad Wright's Travelers (Netflix) starring Eric McCormack, original true-crime comedy series New Eden (Crave) written by Kayla Lorette and Evany Rosen, and drama series Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix) based on the bestselling YA book.

Currently in production are premium documentary projects BIG FEMININE ENERGY; and 2 true crime docuseries, ABOVE SUSPICION: COLONEL RUSSELL WILLIAMS and GHOST ON A WIRE: MURDER IN QUEENSVILLE.





Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, the definitive new documentary film on the renowned Canadian TV series, directed by Lisa Rideout and produced by WildBrain and Peacock Alley Entertainment, makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2025.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_001full.jpg





Lisa Rideout is Director of Degrassi: Whatever It Takes (credit Kristina Ruddick)



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_002full.jpg





Carrie Mudd is Producer for Peacock Alley Entertainment of Degrassi: Whatever It Takes (credit Matt Barnes)



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_003full.jpg





Linda Schuyler, co-creator of Degrassi



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_004full.jpg





Dayo Ade played Bryant Lester "BLT" Thomas in Degrassi High



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_005full.jpg





Stefan Brogren played the student Archie "Snake" Simpson in Degrassi High and later returned as the school's principal in Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class. He has also served as Producer and Director on numerous Degrassi episodes and specials.



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_006full.jpg





Maureen Deiseach (L) played Heather Farrell in Degrassi High along with her twin sister Angela Deiseach, who played Erica Farrell



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_007full.jpg





Aubrey Drake Graham played Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_008full.jpg





Shenae Grimes-Beech played Darcy Edwards in Degrassi: The Next Generation



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_009full.jpg





Miriam McDonald played Emma Nelson in Degrassi: The Next Generation



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_010full.jpg





Melinda Shankar played Alli Bhandari in Degrassi: The Next Generation



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_011full.jpg





Amanda Stepto played Christine "Spike" Nelson in Degrassi High and Degrassi: The Next Generation



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_012full.jpg





Jordan Todosey played Adam Torres in Degrassi: The Next Generation



https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11680/264089_4a9b9fe394d3292e_013full.jpg

SOURCE: WildBrain Ltd.