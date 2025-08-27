

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A large study of nearly 16,000 adults found no evidence that eating animal protein increases the risk of death. On the contrary, people who ate more animal protein had a slightly lower risk of dying from cancer.



'There's a lot of confusion around protein - how much to eat, what kind and what it means for long-term health. This study adds clarity, which is important for anyone trying to make informed, evidence-based decisions about what they eat,' explained Stuart Phillips, Professor and Chair of the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University.



Researchers looked at the diets of adults aged 19 and older, examining how much animal and plant protein they consumed and comparing these patterns with deaths from any cause, including heart disease and cancer.



They found that higher intake of animal protein was not linked to greater health risks. Instead, it was tied to a modest reduction in cancer deaths, while plant protein showed little impact on cancer mortality.



'It was imperative that our analysis used the most rigorous, gold standard methods to assess usual intake and mortality risk. These methods allowed us to account for fluctuations in daily protein intake and provide a more accurate picture of long-term eating habits,' said Phillips.



Overall, protein intake from both sources was not associated with higher risk of death. Although observational studies like this cannot prove cause and effect, the results align with earlier research and suggest that animal protein can be included as part of a healthy, balanced diet.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News