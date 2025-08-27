Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
27.08.25 | 12:21
64,50 Euro
-0,77 % -0,50
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 20:24 Uhr
101 Leser
Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

Ashtead Group plc

27 August 2025

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q1 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31 July 2025 will be announced on 3 September 2025.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 11:30am BST in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

H/Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


