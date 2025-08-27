Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27
Ashtead Group plc
27 August 2025
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q1 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its first quarter results for the period ended 31 July 2025 will be announced on 3 September 2025.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 11:30am BST in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
H/Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151
© 2025 PR Newswire