

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has found that closely following the Mediterranean diet can lower the risk of dementia by at least 35 percent in people with two copies of the APOE4 gene, a major genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease.



Published in Nature, the research showed that a diet rich in plant-based foods and healthy fats had a strong protective effect for these individuals.



The study also found that people with the APOE4 gene have unique metabolic patterns that respond positively to healthy nutrients in the Mediterranean diet. These processes, which include digestion, energy production, and the repair of brain and nerve cells, depend heavily on the quality of vitamins, proteins, and fats in the diet.



Interestingly, this isn't the first time the Mediterranean diet has been linked to brain health. A 2023 study of over 60,000 people in the UK found that those who followed the diet closely had up to a 23 percent lower risk of dementia.



Another study from the same year found that individuals who consumed foods from the Mediterranean and MIND diets were nearly 40 percent less likely to exhibit Alzheimer's-related brain changes, such as sticky plaques and tangles, upon autopsy. Together, these findings highlight the powerful role of diet in protecting the brain and lowering dementia risk.



