PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Update on Equipment Installation at Site

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its plant construction activities at its Igor Project in northern Peru.

On August 25, PPX commenced the installation of the metal-mechanical equipment purchased from Xinhai. This first stage of assembly is expected to take approximately two months. Work has begun on the installation of equipment in the crushing and milling areas, as well as the preparation of the first conveyor belts.

Current activities include:

- Installation of the jaw crusher

- Installation of gear motors and bases for the ball mill

-Installation and alignment of the sole plates for the ball mill trunnions

- Installation of feed boxes and spout feeders for the 7'x12' mills

- Placement of impact idlers and guides in conveyor belt structures

The following images illustrate the on-site progress of equipment installation at the Igor Project. These photographs highlight the assembly of critical plant components in the construction phase."

Photo 1: Placement of impact idlers on Conveyors

Photo 1 underscores the early but vital stages of assembly. The installation of impact idlers ensures the durability and reliability of conveyor systems, which are the backbone of ore handling efficiency. It visually demonstrates the project's movement from civil works into mechanical integration. The drive roller and head pulley will be rubber lined in Peru prior to final adjustment.

Photo 2: Installation of Jaw Crusher

The jaw crusher is a central piece of the crushing circuit. Its installation signals a major step forward in plant construction, as it represents the core capacity to process ore.

Photo 3: Gear Motors and Bases for the Ball Mill

Photo 3 highlights the precision installation of the drive systems for the ball mill, a key processing component. All larger motors are supplied by WEG, rated for operation at 3,500 meters. Variable frequency drives will be used with the mills, providing good control on start up and adjustment of mill speed as required. A Siemens belt scale will be used to regulate feed rate to the mills, and an automatic sampler will be used to provide a reliable mill feed grade. The presence of a very experienced Peruvian engineering and the plant manger at site is designed to ensure a modern, well-built plant, reinforcing PPX's commitment to moving into production.

John Thomas, CEO, commented "The successful installation of critical components such as the jaw crusher and ball mill systems underscores the tangible progress we are making toward building a low-cost, high-efficiency processing facility. These milestones reflect the dedication of our team and contractors, and position us to significantly enhance production capacity and shareholder value in the months ahead."

About PPX Mining Corp: PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V: PPX.V, SSE: PPX, BVL: PPX) is a Canadian exploration and development company with assets in northern Peru. The Company's 100% owned Igor gold and silver project is located in the prolific northern Peruvian gold belt in the department of La Libertad. PPX is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to further develop and explore Project Igor. The Callanquitas structure is open along strike and at depth. Parallel structures have not yet been explored. The new discoveries in Portachuelos in 2018, as well as the exploration targets in Domo and Tesoros, show that the Igor Project is becoming a district-scale project with multiple deposits and mineralized zones. Evaluating mineral development alternatives in parallel with exploration drilling will provide dual catalysts for growth and increased shareholder value.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by John Thomas, P. Eng., who is the CEO of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

