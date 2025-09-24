PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Provides Update on Construction Activities of Processing Plant at Igor Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX" TSX.V:PPX; BVL:PPX) is pleased to announce that construction of the 350 tpd CIL and Flotation plant at its Igor Project in Peru to process gold and silver (dore and precious metal concentrate) continues at an accelerated pace, developing in parallel several activities such as: the installation of leach tanks, assembly of the crushing line, completion of final civil works, last weeks of earthworks in tailings and start of construction of auxiliary works, reaching an advance of the total plant to 55%.

The Company's EPC contractor began the assembly of the mechanical equipment in the milling area, while working on the unfinished civil works. Likewise, JPC Ingenieros began the installation of the leach tanks. In addition, JM&L continues with the preparation of the tailing management area to receive Geotubes. In addition, minor contractors continue with auxiliary components.

The photograph below shows a panoramic view of the construction of the plant as of September 20, 2025:

Installation

The EPC contractor has installed the two 7'x12' ball mills and jaw crusher. The mill motors and reduction gearboxes are also in place and the ring gears installed. Several metal structures such as the cyclone tower, fines hopper, coarse ore hopper, and conveyor belt support structures are also being assembled.

The following photograph, shows the mills:

Cyclone Support tower in the foreground with ball mills:

Leach Tanks

The company JPC Ingenieros, a leader in the manufacture of leach tanks in Peru, has begun their assembly at site and it can be seen that the lower sections of four tanks are in place, the supports for the agitators (painted blue) are also in place for two of the tanks to the left of the following photograph. These sections will be raised on jacks and a further 3 sections welded in, to give a height of 23 feet (7 meters).

See next photograph show the leach tanks:

Tailings Management Area

The earthworks of the tailings management area are in the final stages (sufficient for the first year of operation) and the drainage channels and collection ponds are being finished. An impermeable membrane will be installed on the surface, together with a drain system using perforated plastic tubes covered with crushed stone. Geotubes will be paced on this surface and filled with tailings slurry, with process water being recovered by the drainage system and recycled to the process.

Geomembrane and geotextile materials purchased from China are scheduled to arrive in early October. The total progress to date is 65% of this first stage.

See next photograph shows the tailings management area:

Civil Works

The EPC contractor continues with the last part of the civil works, with the construction of the retaining wall to allow trucks to tip ore into the coarse ore hopper and the circular pedestals for the water tanks and thickener, in addition to the bases of the desorption plant (rectangular), among others.

See photographs below - two circular water pedestals and circular thickener base:

Retaining wall under construction using mechanically reinforced earth construction:

John Thomas, CEO of PPX Mining Corp., commented: "Construction is progressing well, and commissioning should start at year end".

About PPX Mining Corp: PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(SSE:PPX)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian exploration and development company with assets in northern Peru. The Company's 100% owned Igor gold and silver project is located in the prolific northern Peruvian gold belt in the department of La Libertad. PPX is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to further develop and explore Project Igor. The Callanquitas structure is open along strike and at depth. Parallel structures have not yet been explored. The new discoveries in Portachuelos in 2018, as well as the exploration targets in Domo and Tesoros, show that the Igor Project is becoming a district-scale project with multiple deposits and mineralized zones. Evaluating mineral development alternatives in parallel with exploration drilling will provide dual catalysts for growth and increased shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding test results, future plans or management estimates. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend,", statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals in connection with this transaction. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-provides-update-on-construction-activities-of-processing-plant-at-igor-projec-1077513