VCI Global Limited: VCI Global Partners with Reveillon Group to Launch Global RWA Lounge Network and Creator Monetization Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or the "Company"), today announced a strategic partnership with Reveillon Group Limited ("Reveillon Group"), a leading Food and Beverage (F&B) operator with substantial operations across Malaysia, to co-launch a global network of Real-World Asset (RWA) Lounges and a groundbreaking RWA NFT platform. The initiative integrates luxury hospitality, blockchain tokenization, and AI-powered creator tools to unlock new monetization streams in the rapidly expanding creator economy while bridging value between the digital and physical worlds.

Under this partnership, VCI Global's subsidiary Smart Bridge Technology Limited ("Smart Bridge") will lead the development of a scalable RWA NFT ecosystem, with initial RWA Lounge openings planned in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and South Korea within the next 12 months. These lounges will form the foundation of a 50-location global rollout, positioning VCI Global and Reveillon Group at the intersection of luxury lifestyle, creator monetization, and real-world asset tokenization.

At the heart of the initiative lies the RWA NFT platform, which equips creators with a suite of innovative tools, including:

AI-powered tools to generate music, MTVs, and digital artwork.

Instant NFT minting with secure watermarking, ensuring copyright protection.

Phygital experiences that blend real-world and digital interaction, allowing content to be showcased, traded, or co-produced in real time.

Smart-token monetization, enabling automated royalties and recurring income streams.

"Hospitality is evolving beyond dining and leisure; it's becoming a bridge to digital expression and ownership. Through this partnership with VCI Global, we are building a next-generation entertainment model where creators, collectors, and innovators can meet, collaborate, and thrive in a secure, tokenized ecosystem," said Alvin Wong, Executive Director of Reveillon Group.

To protect and secure content, every transaction and creation will be safeguarded by QuantGold Data Platform ("QuantGold"), VCI Global's proprietary encryption stack. QuantGold integrates military-grade watermarking and smart-token protection, eliminating risks of piracy, theft, or unauthorized replication, and ensuring creators retain full control of their intellectual property.

The initiative directly addresses two major growth markets: the global creator economy, which Goldman Sachs Research estimates will reach approximately US$480 billion by 2027, and the global entertainment and media sector, which PwC projects will expand to about US$3.5 trillion by 2029. By embedding monetization across both physical and digital environments, VCI Global is establishing a dual-revenue model that enhances recurring income opportunities while strengthening its position as a global technology enabler.

Reveillon Group will lead the physical development and operations of the lounges, blending high-end F&B concepts with immersive creator hubs. Each lounge will serve as a revenue-generating center for NFT trading, digital IP protection, and cultural collaboration, fueling both community and commercial growth.

"This initiative is about more than building lounges or digital platforms, it's about reshaping how creators capture and retain value in a global economy. By combining Reveillon's hospitality expertise with our secure digital infrastructure, we are establishing a scalable, first-mover ecosystem that merges lifestyle with technology. This is a key pillar in VCIG's long-term strategy to deliver sustainable revenue growth, high-margin digital services, and lasting shareholder value," said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About Reveillon Group Limited

Reveillon Group is a vertically integrated food and beverage (F&B) company that primarily engages in managing, operating, and owning a diverse portfolio of F&B establishments, including restaurants, lounges, bars, and other refreshment venues. The company additionally offers production, sales, and distribution services for a diverse array of food, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Reveillon Group's integrated strategy underscores the production, sale, and distribution of high-quality food and beverage offerings.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

