

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $143.87 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $117.49 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $1.504 billion from $1.351 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $143.87 Mln. vs. $117.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.504 Bln vs. $1.351 Bln last year.



