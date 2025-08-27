

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadence (CDNS) has finalized its acquisition of Arm's Artisan foundation IP business, which includes standard cell libraries, memory compilers, and GPIOs optimized for advanced process nodes at top foundries.



This move strengthens Cadence's design IP portfolio, complementing its protocol, interface, memory interface, and SerDes IP offerings.



The company stated that the acquisition aligns with its strategy to accelerate customers' time to market while optimizing cost, power, and performance in SoC designs using advanced foundry processes. The deal is expected to have an immaterial impact on revenue and earnings for the current year.



CDNS currently trades at $344.98 or 0.28% higher on the NasdaqGS.



