

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The franc rose to more than a 3-week high of 0.9318 against the euro, 6-day high of 1.0815 against the pound and near a 4-week high of 184.07 against the yen.



The franc advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8015 against the greenback, from an early 5-day low of 0.8076.



The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 0.92 against the euro, 1.06 against the pound, 185.00 against the yen and 0.78 against the greenback.



