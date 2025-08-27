

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW):



Earnings: -$298.01 million in Q2 vs. -$316.90 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.89 in Q2 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Snowflake Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.29 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.144 billion in Q2 vs. $868.82 million in the same period last year.



