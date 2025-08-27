

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel has reversed course on its rebranding effort after more than a week of intense backlash to its new logo design, which many customers felt abandoned the chain's Americana roots.



The restaurant announced Tuesday it will retain its original logo featuring the rustic barrel and 'Uncle Herschel,' the overalls-clad figure that has been central to the brand since 1977.



The controversy began when CEO Julie Felss Masino unveiled a sleek gold-and-brown shield logo as part of a $700 million modernization push that included revamped menus and redesigned dining rooms. But critics, including conservative commentators and political activists, accused the company of 'erasing tradition' and bowing to 'woke branding.' Online campaigns urged boycotts, and the uproar quickly spiraled into a culture war debate.



The backlash drew in former President Donald Trump, who publicly urged Cracker Barrel to 'admit a mistake' and restore its old branding, calling it 'the ultimate poll.' Within hours of his remarks, the chain announced it would scrap the redesign and continue with its traditional imagery, emphasizing that it remains 'a proud American institution.'



The reversal marks a sharp pivot for Masino, a veteran of Starbucks and Taco Bell, who was brought in to modernize the Southern-themed chain after declining traffic and mediocre customer ratings. While some praised her for attempting to refresh the brand, the logo changes overshadowed broader plans to update food and store experiences.



Shares of Cracker Barrel rose 2.5 percent on Wednesday following the announcement, suggesting that the company's return to tradition reassured investors as well as customers.



For now, Uncle Herschel and his barrel remain at the heart of Cracker Barrel's identity a reminder of the risks companies face when tampering with nostalgia-driven brands.



