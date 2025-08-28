

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastern International Ltd., a provider of domestic and cross-border professional logistic services including project logistic and general logistic for Company clients, announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate 1.60 million ordinary share of the company. The offering is priced at $4.00 per share.



In addition, the company has granted Maxim a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 240,000 share of its ordinary shares at the initial public offering price. Assuming that the Over-allotment option is not exercised, the gross proceeds to Eastern International from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $6.4 million.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol ELOG on August 28, 2025. The Offering is expected to close on August 29, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Maxim Group LLC (Maxim) is the sole Book-Running manager for the Offering. FisherBroyles LLP is acting as counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as counsel to Maxim for the Offering.



