

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed modestly higher on Wednesday after staying firm right through the day's session, thanks to fairly strong buying at several counters.



The benchmark SMI closed up by 46.23 points or 0.38% at 12,207.12. The index moved between 12,166.23 and 12,226.36 during the session.



Swatch Group climbed about 6.3%, and Richemont firmed up by nearly 3.5%. Roche Holding and Sandoz Group gained 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.



Novartis, Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding, Partners Group, Sonova, Kuehne + Nagel, SGS and Alcon advanced by 0.4 to 0.7%.



SIG Group closed down by about 4.2%. Adecco ended 1.6% down, while VAT Group and Lonza Group ended lower by about 1%.



Schindler Ps, Givaudan, Geberit, Sika, ABB and Nestle closed moderately lower.



In economic news, a report from UBS & CFA Society said the Swiss investors' sentiment index plunged 56.2 points month-on-month to -53.8 in August 2025, signaling renewed pessimism after a brief positive reading of 2.4 in July. This is the weakest level since November 2022.



Meanwhile, the current conditions index remained neutral at 0, down from 9.5 in the previous month, reflecting subdued assessments of the present economic situation.



