

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence and monetary aggregates from the euro area and flash GDP from Switzerland are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is slated to release Swiss GDP data for the second quarter. The economy is expected to grow 0.1 percent sequentially after rising 0.5 percent in the first quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area monetary aggregates. M3 is forecast to grow 3.5 percent year-on-year in July after rising 3.3 percent in June and growth in private sector loan is expected to improve to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent.



In the meantime, Italy's ISTAT publishes business and consumer sentiment survey results.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is scheduled to issue euro area economic sentiment survey data. The economic sentiment index is seen at 95.9 in August compared to 95.8 in the previous month.



At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on July 23 and 24. At the meeting, the bank left its key interest rates steady as policymakers assessed that price pressures continue to ease.



