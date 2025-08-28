Das Instrument 3FN AU0000004772 ADRIATIC METALS PLC CDIS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.08.2025

The instrument 3FN AU0000004772 ADRIATIC METALS PLC CDIS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2025



Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.08.2025

The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2025



Das Instrument W8A US9314271084 WALGREENS BOOTS AL.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.08.2025

The instrument W8A US9314271084 WALGREENS BOOTS AL.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2025



Das Instrument A1S CA86846F2026 SUPERNOVA METALS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.08.2025

The instrument A1S CA86846F2026 SUPERNOVA METALS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2025



Das Instrument 3SAM XS2472334312 LEVERAGE SHARES 3AMZN ETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.08.2025

The instrument 3SAM XS2472334312 LEVERAGE SHARES 3AMZN ETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 29.08.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard