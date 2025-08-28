Japan's Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki have launched local lithium battery cell and electrode production in India through their TDSG venture, supplying hybrid and electric vehicles for global markets. From pv magazine India TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (TDSG), a joint venture of Toshiba, Denso and Suzuki, has started local production of lithium battery electrodes in India. The facility is the country's first with cell-level localization. Electrode manufacturing will allow more than 80% of battery value to be produced domestically. The batteries will supply Maruti Suzuki's hybrid vehicles. ...

