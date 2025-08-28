

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands improved in August to the highest level in five months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -2.2 in August from -4.9 in the previous month. However, the latest score is still well below the long-term average of -1.3.



Manufacturers were more positive about expected activity and less negative about their inventories and order books, the survey said.



Producer confidence was negative in almost all sectors, with only producers in other industries being positive in August.



