

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.1655 against the euro and 147.00 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1648 and 147.34, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback slipped to 3-day lows of 1.3519 and 0.8010 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.3504 and 0.8016, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6523, a 2-day low of 0.5868 and a 2-week low of 1.3770 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6513, 0.5861 and 1.3782, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 145.00 against the yen, 1.36 against the pound, 0.79 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.59 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News