Sinch AB: Sinch Introduces New RCS Campaign Creation Capabilities on its Sinch Engage Platform

Setting a New Standard: Sinch's AI and RCS Integration Moves Partners Beyond Messaging and into a New Era of Customer Engagement

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the addition of RCS campaign capabilities to its AI-powered Sinch Engage platform.

The announcement will be featured at HubSpot INBOUND's Partner Day on September 2, 2025, in San Francisco, where Sinch will spotlight the platform's blend of real-time AI and rich messaging to transform the customer journey.

"The future of customer engagement is not just about sending messages; it's about starting intelligent, timely, and deeply personal conversations," said Julia Fraser, Executive Vice President of the Americas at Sinch. "We're equipping HubSpot partners to lead this industry shift. By integrating powerful AI with the rich, interactive capabilities of RCS and WhatsApp, Sinch Engage turns every customer touchpoint into a genuine opportunity for connection and growth."

Key Highlights:

Featured Session: Julia Fraser will present "Win More with AI and Next Gen Messaging" on September 2 at 3:00 p.m. PT, detailing how partners can harness these new technologies for business growth.

Sinch Engage now features RCS (Rich Communication Services), allowing for branded, interactive mobile experiences that go far beyond standard SMS.

As AI reshapes customer expectations for real-time, personalized interactions, Sinch Engage provides the tools businesses need to stay ahead. Recognized as an Essential App in the HubSpot marketplace and a certified co-innovation partner, Sinch is already shaping the future of customer engagement with HubSpot's ecosystem. By combining AI and rich messaging, with deep HubSpot integration, Sinch Engage empowers growth-focused businesses to connect with customers at scale through trusted, personalized communications.

To learn more, visit us at HubSpot Inbound in San Francisco or online at www.sinch.com

