

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased in July from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus dropped to SEK 4.5 billion in July from SEK 6.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In June, the surplus was SEK 12.6 billion.



The value of exports declined 2.0 percent in July from last year, and imports were 1.0 percent lower.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 27.7 billion in July, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 23.2 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 6.7 billion in July, compared to SEK 7.4 billion in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News