KONE Oyj: KONE Corporation's long-term incentive plan: transfer of shares and change in holding of treasury shares

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, August 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. EEST

KONE Corporation's long-term incentive plan: transfer of shares and change in holding of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation has on 29 January 2025 decided, based on the authorization given by the company's annual general meeting, on a directed share issue without consideration to pay the share reward under the company's performance based long-term incentive plans 2023-2025 and 2024-2026.

In the share issue on 28 August 2025, KONE Corporation has assigned a total of 11,200 KONE class B shares held by the company to a key employee of the Group's performance based long-term incentive plan's performance period 2023-2025 and 7,977 KONE class B shares held by the company to a key employee of the Group's performance based long-term incentive plan's performance period 2024-2026. The shares assigned constitute the share portion of the reward payments.

The shares were transferred on 28 August 2025. After the transfer, KONE Corporation holds 11,537,238 of its own class B shares.

