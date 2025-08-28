Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Uran-Boom: Die Warren Buffett-Chance im heißesten Wachstumsmarkt der kommenden Dekade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET4X | ISIN: FI0009013403 | Ticker-Symbol: KC4
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 09:36
53,30 Euro
-0,67 % -0,36
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0653,0810:32
53,0453,0610:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 09:30 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KONE Oyj: KONE Corporation's long-term incentive plan: transfer of shares and change in holding of treasury shares

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, August 28, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. EEST

KONE Corporation's long-term incentive plan: transfer of shares and change in holding of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation has on 29 January 2025 decided, based on the authorization given by the company's annual general meeting, on a directed share issue without consideration to pay the share reward under the company's performance based long-term incentive plans 2023-2025 and 2024-2026.

In the share issue on 28 August 2025, KONE Corporation has assigned a total of 11,200 KONE class B shares held by the company to a key employee of the Group's performance based long-term incentive plan's performance period 2023-2025 and 7,977 KONE class B shares held by the company to a key employee of the Group's performance based long-term incentive plan's performance period 2024-2026. The shares assigned constitute the share portion of the reward payments.

The shares were transferred on 28 August 2025. After the transfer, KONE Corporation holds 11,537,238 of its own class B shares.

For further information, please contact:

Kaija Bridger, Executive Vice President, People & Communications, tel. +358 20 475 4292

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Niina Vilske
Secretary to the Board

Kaija Bridger
Executive Vice President, People & Communications

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow®. In 2024, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in close to 70 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.