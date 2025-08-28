Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
WKN: A14P5E | ISIN: SE0006887063
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 17:21
9,025 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance expands into Finland

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm

28 August 2025

Hoist Finance expands into Finland and acquires a Finnish unsecured consumer credit portfolio from Lowell Group. The transaction reflects Hoist Finance' ambition to grow in the Nordic market, where the company sees good growth opportunities.

"Expanding into Finland marks an important step in our continued growth journey, where we see the Nordic region as a market with great potential. We made our first Nordic portfolio acquisition in Sweden in 2023 and are now entering Finland, which is a well-regulated and stable market. Hoist Finance has a leading position in Western- and Southern Europe, and we hereby further strengthen our position in Northern Europe," says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

The medium-sized portfolio will be co-owned with Lowell Group, where Lowell Group will hold a majority and also be responsible for servicing. Hoist Finance is a leading investor in the European non-performing loans-market and manages credit portfolios in 14 European countries with a total portfolio value of SEK 31 billion.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.


