Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance's interim report Q3 2025

PRESS RELEASE Stockholm 24 October 2025

"In the third quarter, Hoist Finance delivered a pre-tax profit of SEK 349 million and a strong return on equity of 18 per cent. We invested SEK 2.4 billion in new portfolios during the quarter, and cash flows from our growing investment portfolio - totalling SEK 32 billion at the end of the period - remained stable. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, our investment portfolio has grown by 7 per cent since the third quarter of 2024, and we are gradually moving towards our volume ambition of a total investment portfolio of SEK 36 billion by the end of 2026", says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Key events in the third quarter 2025

- Profit before tax amounted to SEK 349m, compared to SEK 363m in the same quarter last year?. Return on equity of 17.6 per cent, compared to 15.8 per cent in the same quarter last year?.

- Investments in new portfolios totalled SEK 2.4bn in the quarter, resulting in a total investment portfolio of SEK 32bn at the end of the period. After the quarter had been closed, another SEK 1.0bn of portfolio investments have been signed?.

- In August, acquired the first loan portfolio in Finland, strengthening the footprint in Northern Europe. Hoist Finance is thereby active across 14 European markets.

- Stable collection performance of 103 per cent across the markets, compared to 102 per cent in the same quarter last year.

- Cost control remains tight with underlying direct- and indirect costs at a stable level.

- Strong capital- and liquidity positions, with a CET1-ratio of 12.21 per cent and a liquidity reserve of SEK 25bn by end-Q3?.

- Optimised the capital structure though the issuance of SEK 200m AT1 capital with a coupon of STIBOR 3 months+500bps, in August.

- Continue to meet the full SDR-criteria, with NSFR of 142 per cent?. Hoist Finance is looking to notify SDR-status in connection with the upcoming Q4-report.

Key figures July-September 2025 (compared to July-September 2024)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,051m (1,087)

Profit before tax totalled SEK 349m (363)

Profit for the period was SEK 284m (244)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.00 (2.52)

Return on equity was 18% (16)

Acquired loan portfolios totalled SEK 2,355m (4,546)

The CET1 ratio per 30 September was 12.21% (12.18)

A combined presentation and teleconference will be held at 09:30 AM (CEST) today.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to ask written questions via the webcast.

https://hoist-finance.events.inderes.com/q3-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5005191

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65



This information is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 24 October 2025.

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.?