Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance's interim report for the fourth quarter 2025

"The fourth quarter of 2025 was a record quarter for Hoist Finance, with the business delivering strongly across all disciplines. We invested SEK 4 billion in new debt portfolios and achieved an impressive collection performance of 108 per cent in our loan management, a figure that demonstrates the stable underlying value of our investment portfolio. Pre-tax profit came in at SEK 492 million and we generated a return on equity of 22 per cent, despite headwinds from the stronger SEK.With our strong balance sheet and the flexibility and independence we gain from SDR status, we will strive to further increase our yearly investment pace going forward however, as always, on the condition that it is done at attractive returns", says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Key events in the fourth quarter 2025

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 492m, compared to SEK 281m in the same quarter last year.

Return on equity of 21.8 per cent, compared to 15.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Investments in new portfolios totalled SEK 4.0bn in the quarter, resulting in a total investment portfolio of SEK 33.4bn at the end of the period. After the quarter had been closed, another SEK 1.4bn of portfolio investments have been signed.

Record strong collection performance of 108 per cent, compared to 106 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Cost control remains tight with underlying direct- and indirect costs at a stable level.

On 4 February 2026, Hoist Finance notified the SFSA that it fulfils all requirements set for Specialised Debt Restructurer (SDR)-status. Hoist Finance is thereby, from this date, an SDR which strengthens the company's investment capacity.

The Board of Directors proposes a total dividend of SEK 6.0 per share, which includes a special dividend on the back of SDR-status.

With the full dividend deducted, the CET1-ratio as of 31 December 2025 amounted to 10.80 per cent. Given SDR status, Hoist Finance can dissolve previously made capital provisions for the backstop regulations, which as of 31 December 2025 would have resulted in a pro forma CET1-ratio of 13.50 per cent.

Key figures October-December 2025 (compared to October-December 2024)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,280m (1,130)

Profit before tax totalled SEK 492m (281)

Profit for the period was SEK 361m (248)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.84 (2.56)

Return on equity was 22% (15)

Acquired loan portfolios totalled SEK 3,986m (1,899)

The CET1 ratio per 31 December was 10.80% (11.48)

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.

This information is information that Hoist Finance is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-06 07:00 CET.