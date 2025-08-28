MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment AB Publishes its Half-Year Report for 2025

MTI Investment is pleased to announce the financial results of the first half of 2025. The results demonstrate an overall improvement in both revenue generation and cost management with significant improvments in the net loss as a consequence. In a first half characterised by operational changes and a strategic shift, the focus on execution and discipline has positioned the company to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Financial Overview Group, H1 2025 (H1 2024)

Consolidated group revenue increased 759% year over year to SEK 5 583 929 (SEK 650 176).

EBITDA during H1 2025 was SEK -1 934 097 (SEK -6 264 083) attributable to increased revenue and disciplined cost management.

The net loss for the period was SEK -1 963 401 (SEK -8 502 441).

The cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 2 825 901 (SEK 5 774 953).

Significant events H1 2025

January 2025 - In connection with the conversion of the company to MTI Investment AB (publ), it was also decided to change the accounting currency from EUR to SEK. The new accounting currency in the form of SEK has been adopted from 1 January 2025.

February 2025 - In February, a previous loan of 150,000 USD to FinTech Africa was converted into equity through a set-off issue. This increased MTI's ownership to 39.9%. On 6 February, MTI also signed a loan agreement of 200,000 USD with an existing shareholder to further invest and increase its ownership in FinTech Africa to 44.91%.

March 2025 - Termination of the market maker service from Mangold Fondkommission that was announced in 2024 went into effect on the 27th of March 2025.

May 2025 - Lincoln Njiru assumed the role of CFO on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Mr. Njiru is based in Mombasa, Kenya

Significant events after H1 2025

August 2025 - MTI Investment AB has secured a loan of USD 400,000 from an existing shareholder. The loan will be utilised to invest in Chanzi - the zero waste company operating in Tanzania and Kenya. Chanzi uses Black Soldier Fly larvae to convert food waste into nutritious protein for animal feed industry.

This information is information that MTI Investment AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on 2025-03-28.

For additional information

Anton Dahlberg, CEO

anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa-focused investment company that takes an active ownership role in high-quality small and medium enterprises. We invest in businesses that capitalize on Africa's major growth trends: a rapidly expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and greater food security. Our purpose-driven approach guides us to invest in companies where financial returns for our shareholders go hand-in-hand with sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. We operate with two distinct investment strategies: a growth portfolio for building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable ventures and an investment portfolio containing mature, cash-flow-positive companies.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.



Read more on: www.mti-investment.com