Koskisen Oyj: Koskisen Sawmill Industry growth path progresses - investment in new channel dryers resolves bottlenecks in the final stage of production

Koskisen Corporation press release, on 28 August 2025 at 09:30 a.m. EEST

The wood products company Koskisen is progressing with the growth of production at its new sawmill in Järvelä, raising output from the current level of 400,000 m3 towards 450,000 m3. To increase sawn timber production, the company is investing in new channel dryers that will expand drying capacity by approximately 15 percent. In addition to higher drying capacity, the investment will also improve product quality.

"The investment in channel dryers is a logical continuation of the growth path of our sawmill industry. The ongoing construction of a district heating pipeline between the Järvelä mill sites enables this next step of increasing drying capacity while also covering the resulting growth in energy consumption," says CEO Jukka Pahta.

According to Pahta, progress along the growth path of the new Järvelä sawmill has been systematic. The log yard completed earlier this year significantly improves raw material efficiency at the start of production. At the same time, it reduces logistics costs and cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transport.

"Since the completion of the log yard, the new sawmill has been operated against the limits of the existing drying capacity. With this new investment, we are securing sufficient drying capacity for production volumes up to 450,000 m3. The production increase enabled by the new channel dryers is particularly meaningful, as it allows us to make full use of the existing new production infrastructure. This lowers average production costs and improves sawing competitiveness," Pahta explains.

Over the past five years, a total of approximately EUR 80 million has been invested in the Järvelä sawmill and its related operations. At the current production level, the new sawmill is targeted to improve EBITDA by around EUR 8 million annually. About two-thirds of this target has already been achieved, in addition to EUR 1.4 million in annual savings from reduced logistics costs.

The new channel dryers are scheduled for completion in summer 2026. Part of the investment will also replace drying capacity that has reached the end of its lifecycle.

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Väisänen, Director, Sustainability and Communications, Koskisen Corporation

sanna.vaisanen@koskisen.com

tel. +358 20 553 4563

Koskisen is an international wood processing specialist and known for its agility and ability to listen to the customer. We utilise our valuable wood raw material as thoroughly as possible, up to the last particle of sawdust. At the same time, we bring the best carbon narrative to life: We manufacture high-quality and sustainable products that store carbon for decades. The Group's revenue in 2024 was EUR 282 million. Read more: koskisen.com



Image Attachments

Koskisen Järvelä sawmill