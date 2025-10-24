Koskisen Oyj: Koskisen increases the degree of refinement of its by-products by launching briquette production

Koskisen Corporation press release on October 24, 2025 at 09:30 a.m. EEST

The wood products company Koskisen is starting the production of briquettes used as biofuel at a new briquette plant built adjacent to its Järvelä sawmill. At the facility, shavings, a by-product of sawn timber further processing, are compressed into briquettes, whose main users are heating and power plants. Shavings consist of chips and residues generated during the planing of sawn timber.

"Developing new wood-based products and thereby increasing the degree of refinement is a central part of Koskisen's strategy. Expanding the use of our own production side streams is also essential for sustainable growth. Briquette production is therefore a natural and highly synergistic step in supporting this goal," says CEO Jukka Pahta.

The aim is to refine all shavings generated at the Järvelä sawmill into briquettes. The plant's annual production capacity is 7,500-10,000 tonnes.

"Transporting shavings by truck is very uneconomical. Compressing them into briquettes significantly reduces both transportation costs and related emissions, as a full trailer can carry roughly four to five times more briquettes than shavings. In addition, the processed end product commands a better price than the unprocessed material," says Tommi Sneck, Director of Sawmill Industry Business.

Briquettes are a dry and efficient fuel, with a calorific value of 4.7-5.2 MWh per tonne. The briquettes produced at the Järvelä sawmill meet the SFS-EN ISO 17827-1:2024 standard for P63 particle size, which is commonly used in many heating and power plants.

