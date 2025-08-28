Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (2024) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (2024) Revenue was SEK 9.3 M (8.0 M) Revenue was SEK 19.1 M (14.1 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK -25.9 M (-16.0 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK -42.4 M (-29.7 M) Net profit/loss was SEK -22.2 M (-19.7 M) Net profit/loss was SEK -3.3 M (-29.0 M) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 308.2 M (54.4) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 308.2 M (54.4) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.17 (-0.18) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.03 (-0.29) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.17 (-0.18) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.03 (-0.29)

Business highlights in Q2 2025

On April 3, Saniona announced the final outcome of exercise of warrants series TO 4, corresponding to a total of SEK 111.3 million after issue costs, which corresponds to 100 percent of the total number of TO 4 warrants.

On May 12, Saniona appointed Johnny Stilou as Chief Financial Officer.

On June 19, Saniona acquires headquarters to secure long-term stability, funded from existing cash reserves of SEK 72.2 million (DKK 49 million). On July 1, Saniona took over the ownership of the headquarters.

On June 26, Fenja Capital II A/S requested a conversion of the remaining outstanding convertibles for a total nominal amount of SEK 6 million, whereby a total of 1,941,747 new shares were issued. The issue of the new shares to Fenja Capital II A/S took place in July 2025.

Significant events after the reporting period

On August 20, Saniona announced Licensing Agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for SAN2355 in epilepsy and other potential indications. Saniona will receive an upfront payment of USD 42.5 million.

Comments from the CEO

"Saniona has entered its next phase of growth. With two landmark partnerships in less than a year and a strong financial foundation, we are advancing our focused pipeline of innovative medicines toward key clinical milestones. The collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals validates our R&D approach, secures progress of SAN2355, and provides the resources to independently advance SAN2219, SAN2465 and other internal programs into Phase 2. We are building a company with the potential to deliver transformative therapies in neurology and psychiatry while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Investor call

Saniona will host a Q2 investor call on 28 August 2025, at 13.00 CEST.

At the call Management will be presenting results and a company update. At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session, where participants can ask online questions.

Access to the event can be obtained through the following link:

Live Q: Saniona - Redeye

REPLAY access

Webcast replay will be available at www.saniona.com and at www.redeye.se

For more information, please contact

Johnny Stilou, CFO, +45 21227227; johnny.stilou@saniona.com

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's internal pipeline includes SAN2219 for epilepsy and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which holds global rights to SAN2355 for epilepsy, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which holds worldwide rights to ACP-711 for essential tremor, and with Medix, which holds rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico and Argentina, where a market authorization application is currently under review. In addition, Saniona has two clinical-stage programs available for partnering: Tesomet, ready to advance to Phase 2b trials in rare eating disorders, and SAN903, ready to enter Phase 1 trials in inflammatory bowel disease. Saniona's ion channel discovery platform is further validated through research collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim, AstronauTx, and Cephagenix. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-28 08:00 CEST.