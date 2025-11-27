Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its interim report for the third quarter of 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (2024) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (2024)

Revenue was SEK 410.7 M (7.2 M) Revenue was SEK 429.8 M (21.3 M)

Operating profit/loss was SEK 359.9 M (-18.9 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK 317.5 M (-48.5 M)

Net profit/loss was SEK 329.6 M (-29.5 M) Net profit/loss was SEK 326.3 M (-58.4 M)

Cash and cash equivalent SEK 672.8 M (41.3) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 672.8 M (41.3)

Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK 2.39 (-0.26) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK 2.56 (-0.56)

Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK 2.35 (-0.26) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK 2.52 (-0.56)



Business highlights in Q3 2025

On August 20, Saniona announced an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for SAN2355, a highly selective Kv7.2/7.3 activator for the treatment of epilepsy and other potential indications. Saniona received an upfront payment of USD 42.5 million (SEK 404.8 million) and is eligible to potential clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to USD 992.5 million (SEK 9,5 billion), and tiered royalties on future net sales. The first milestone payment of USD 7.5 million (SEK 72 million) will be payable upon initiation of the Phase 1 clinical trial. Jazz will assume responsibility for all future development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization, while Saniona focuses on advancing its internal pipeline.

On September 4, Saniona announced the selection of SAN2668 as first-in-class clinical candidate for treatment of sever paediatric epilepsy syndromes.

Comments from the CEO

"Q3 2025 accelerated Saniona's momentum, driven by a USD 42.5 million upfront payment from Jazz Pharmaceuticals and the selection of SAN2668 as a first-in-class candidate for severe paediatric epilepsy syndromes. With two landmark partnerships in the past twelve months, we have secured USD 70.5 million in upfront funding and remain eligible for up to approximately USD 1.6 billion in potential milestones and tiered royalties on product sales. As global demand for breakthrough neurological and psychiatric treatments continues to rise, we are positioned to advance our three internal first-in-class assets into the clinic and unlock significant long-term value for shareholders."



About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's internal pipeline includes SAN2668 for paediatric epilepsy syndromes, SAN2219 for epilepsy, and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which holds global rights to SAN2355 for epilepsy, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which holds worldwide rights to ACP-711 for essential tremor, and with Medix, which holds rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico and Argentina, where a market authorization application is currently under review. In addition, Saniona has two clinical-stage programs available for partnering: Tesomet, ready to advance to Phase 2b trials in rare eating disorders, and SAN903, ready to enter Phase 1 trials in inflammatory bowel disease. Saniona's ion channel discovery platform is further validated through research collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim, AstronauTx, and Cephagenix. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

