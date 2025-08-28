New EMEA-focused campaign showcases how CI&T's enterprise-ready AI platform, CI&T FLOW, is helping enterprises conquer complexity and deliver results faster.

CI&T (NYSE: CINT), an AI acceleration partner, has launched its latest brand campaign, "Magic Meets Maths," across EMEA. The campaign spotlights the tangible business outcomes made possible through CI&T FLOW, the company's enterprise-grade Generative AI solution.

In a business landscape defined by pressure to stay ahead, scaling pains, rising operational costs, and insufficient hours in the day, "Magic Meets Maths" shifts the narrative from digital ambition to data-driven delivery. Through vivid, creative storytelling and high-impact statistics, the campaign reveals what happens when business friction meets FLOW.

From Friction to FLOW: Real Business Transformation

Developed in-house, the campaign features anonymised case studies from industry leaders across retail, financial services, telecommunications, and consumer goods, including:

A leading European coffee chain reimagined its digital workflows, cutting task execution time from six hours to under 60 seconds.

A global bank leveraged CI&T FLOW to modernise its legacy systems, saving 455 hours and doubling delivery speed.

A multinational beverage company reduced development planning time from hours to just 24 minutes, achieving 82% productivity gains.

A major telecoms provider accelerated solution delivery by five times the industry standard, completing in 12 months what typically takes five years.

CI&T FLOW: Generative AI Without the Guesswork

At the core of the campaign is CI&T FLOW, CI&T's proprietary, enterprise-ready Generative AI accelerator. Designed to help organisations integrate AI at speed and scale, FLOW combines strategic consulting, responsible AI governance, advanced data capabilities, and precision engineering. It helps clients modernise legacy systems, automate operations, streamline decision-making, and accelerate innovation, all with measurable impact.

"Right now, many businesses are claiming to see value from AI, but in most cases, it's all limited to experimentation with enterprise tools or proof-of-concept insights," said Nick Curran, Chief Growth Officer at CI&T.

"This campaign is about showing the market that CI&T FLOW isn't about experimentation it's about delivering meaningful results, clearly and consistently. With FLOW, our clients are addressing real challenges, achieving measurable outcomes at scale, and removing the everyday frictions that slow transformation down. Our approach and tools are secure, scalable, and designed to work across any business or technology environment. Because delivering results with AI shouldn't feel like magic."

Where Emotion Meets Evidence

"Magic Meets Maths" builds on CI&T's previous campaign that shone a light on the emotional toll of digital complexity. This next wave completes the story, moving from empathy to evidence. Every element, from bold visuals to concise impact cards, is crafted to show how the right blend of creativity and capability can turn complexity into clarity.

Campaign content is now live across CI&T's LinkedIn in Europe.

About CI&T

CI&T is an AI and tech acceleration partner. We help businesses navigate the complex, changing European technological landscape to unlock real, measurable impact with digital-first solutions. CI&T brings a 30-year track record of helping clients deliver accelerated impact through tech-integrated business solutions, with deep expertise across AI, strategy, customer experience, software development, cloud services, data and more. As one of the world's first digital native companies, innovation is in our DNA, helping us empower clients to win by embedding digital maturity into the heart of their operations. With over 7,400 employees across 10 countries, we combine the expertise of a global business with an entrepreneurial mindset to drive transformation at scale and turn strategy into action.

