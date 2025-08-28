FundBank Goes Live with Temenos to power its global expansion into the U.S.

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that FundBank, a Cayman Islands-based financial institution specializing in banking services for the asset management industry, has gone live with Temenos SaaS to drive its expansion in the United States.

FundBank has deployed a full suite of services including digital and core banking, payments and data analytics on Temenos SaaS. This deployment enables FundBank to launch new products faster, elevate the digital experience and scale efficiently. Notably, FundBank can now offer a fully digitized corporate onboarding experience, allowing clients to complete the process quickly and securely.

FundBank offers banking and custodial solutions to the fund industry in the U.S. and globally. The bank supports both management companies and their funds with a comprehensive range of services including multi-currency bank accounts, payment services, custody and trading solutions.

On Temenos SaaS, FundBank benefits from a comprehensive set of banking capabilities tailored to the needs of the U.S. market. In addition, Temenos manages the operations, support and continuous updates for Temenos SaaS, enabling FundBank to concentrate on customer-centric innovation and expanding its banking services.

Diarmuid O'Donovan, Global Chief Information Officer, FundBank, commented: "We're delighted to go live on Temenos SaaS to enable our global expansion into the U.S.. With Temenos, we can offer our clients an enhanced digital experience and scale efficiently. This is key to our future growth and enabling us to provide a simplistic approach to banking for investment funds and managers, allowing them more time to focus on managing their portfolios."

Rodrigo Silva, President - Americas, Temenos, said: "Congratulations to FundBank on this successful go-live. We're delighted to help the bank scale its operations in the U.S. and bring leading digital experiences and seamless onboarding to its corporate clients. This deployment underscores our commitment to helping financial institutions operating in the US to unlock growth through modern, cloud-native technology."



