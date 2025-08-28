Everest Global Plc - Repayment of £1.50 million Convertible Loan Notes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 28

28 August 2025

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to UK Market Abuse Regulations. Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

Everest Global plc

Repayment of £1.50 million Convertible Loan Notes

Everest Global plc (LSE: EVST) ("Everest of the "Company") is pleased to announce the repayment of Convertible Loan Notes (CLNs) to the value of £1,500,000 to Surich Real Estate Opportunity Fund SPC ("SPC") SPC under the terms of the Loan Note Instrument. Following the repayment, SPC holds, in aggregate, 1 CLN with an aggregate principal value of £250,000 under the Loan Note Instrument announced 16 August 2024.

SPC requested a partial early repayment as the funds have not been fully deployed in the time frame expected. As a result, the Company has accepted the request by SPC for a partial early repayment. The Company will continue to look for funding as it looks to find opportunities in its strategic business focus.

The repayment was settled as to £1,491,731 in cash with the remaining £8,269 added to the balance of the loan advance made by SPC in November 2024 of approximately £155,000. This loan attracts the same interest rate as the CLNs (being 6% per annum).

Interest on the repaid CLNs has been accrued and will either be repaid of converted in due course under the terms of the Loan Note Agreement.

SPC is wholly owned and controlled by Mr Ziwei Peng, Mr Peng is the owner and controller of Golden Nice International Group Limited, which holds a 24.55% interest in the issued share capital of the Company. Given Mr Peng's holding in the Company, the issue of the additional CLN and the Advanced Funds to SPC is a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 7.3 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The material terms of the Loan Note Instrument are as set out in the Company's announcement dated 16 August 2024. Defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the Company's announcement dated 16 August 2024.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact: