WKN: A1W5SA | ISIN: US9224751084 | Ticker-Symbol: VEE
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 11:48
241,90 Euro
-4,31 % -10,90
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
241,90243,0011:48
241,90243,0011:48
PR Newswire
27.08.2025 22:05 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: Veeva Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $789.1M, up 17% Year Over Year
Subscription Services Revenues of $659.2M, up 17% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2025.

"It's exciting to see our vision of connected software, data, and business consulting for life sciences becoming a reality," said CEO Peter Gassner. "I am especially excited about the power of Veeva AI and Veeva Data Cloud to enable transformational change for life sciences from clinical to commercial."

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results:

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $789.1 million, up from $676.2 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $659.2 million, up from $561.3 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year.

  • Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income:(1) Second quarter operating income was $195.9 million, compared to $166.5 million one year ago, an increase of 18% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $352.6 million, compared to $279.8 million one year ago, an increase of 26% year over year.

  • Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income:(1) Second quarter net income was $200.3 million, compared to $171.0 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $333.4 million, compared to $267.3 million one year ago, an increase of 25% year over year.

  • Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:(1) For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $1.19, compared to $1.04 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.99, compared to $1.62 one year ago.

"We delivered another strong quarter, with results for all metrics outperforming our guidance," said CFO Brian Van Wagener. "The business showed broad-based strength, reflecting our consistent execution and focus on customer success that will enable durable, long-term growth."

Recent Highlights:

  • Deep, Industry-Specific AI - Veeva AI, which includes agentic AI in the Vault Platform and industry-specific application agents in all Veeva applications, is rapidly progressing with a clear and focused strategy that delivers significant, tangible value for customers. The first Veeva AI agents are planned for release in December for CRM and commercial content. New agents for clinical operations, regulatory, safety, quality, medical, and commercial are planned for 2026, and clinical data is targeted for 2027.
  • Veeva Reaches Significant Vault CRM Suite Milestones - Veeva Vault CRM is working at scale and delivering new capabilities, including Veeva AI planned for December. In the quarter, two top 20 biopharmas successfully went live with Vault CRM in major markets and Vault CRM now has more than 100 customers live. In August, the seventh top 20 biopharma committed to Vault CRM as their commercial foundation. Veeva also expanded the Vault CRM Suite in August with the release of Patient CRM and early customers are now live on Campaign Manager and Service Center.
  • Veeva Becoming the Industry's Foundation for Drug Development and Quality - In the quarter, another top 20 biopharma selected Veeva eTMF, Veeva Study Startup, and Veeva Site Connect to further modernize and unify clinical operations. Two top 20 biopharmas selected Veeva Submissions, Submissions Archive, and Registrations. Now, all top 20 biopharmas have selected Veeva eTMF, 19 of the top 20 have selected Veeva QualityDocs, and 18 of the top 20 have selected Veeva Submissions.
  • Veeva and IQVIA Partner to Advance the Life Sciences Industry - Veeva and IQVIA announced a long-term global partnership and the complete resolution of all pending legal disputes in August. The partnership makes it possible for joint customers to use Veeva and IQVIA products and services together in a simple and efficient way across both commercial and clinical.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2025 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $790 and $793 million.

  • Non-GAAP operating income between $348 and $350 million.(2)

  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.94 and $1.95.(2)

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $3,134 and $3,140 million.

  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $1,388 million.(2)

  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $7.78.(2)

Conference Call Information

Prepared remarks and an investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found on Veeva's investor relations website at ir.veeva.com. Veeva will host a Q&A conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT today, August 27, 2025, and a replay of the call will be available on Veeva's investor relations website.

What:

Veeva Systems Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Online Registration:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I261710

Webcast:

ir.veeva.com

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2025 or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of August 27, 2025, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, availability, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, developments that impact the life sciences industry (including regulatory, funding, or policy changes), general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including changes in trade policy or practices, inflationary pressures, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in interest rates, and geopolitical conflicts), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 32 and 33 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2025 which you can find here. Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

Investor Relations Contact:


Media Contact:

Gunnar Hansen


Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc


Veeva Systems Inc

267-460-5839


781-366-7617

[email protected]


[email protected]

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



July 31,
2025


January 31,
2025

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,930,431


$ 1,118,785

Short-term investments

4,473,282


4,031,442

Accounts receivable, net

422,071


1,016,356

Unbilled accounts receivable

50,348


40,761

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

118,456


101,458

Total current assets

6,994,588


6,308,802

Property and equipment, net

61,210


55,912

Deferred costs, net

25,899


26,383

Lease right-of-use assets

71,538


63,863

Goodwill

439,877


439,877

Intangible assets, net

36,445


44,460

Deferred income taxes

309,639


343,919

Other long-term assets

60,231


56,540

Total assets

$ 7,999,427


$ 7,339,756





Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 33,578


$ 30,447

Accrued compensation and benefits

40,647


39,429

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

58,807


35,557

Income tax payable

3,662


9,024

Deferred revenue

1,107,696


1,273,978

Lease liabilities

10,663


9,969

Total current liabilities

1,255,053


1,398,404

Deferred income taxes

439


587

Long-term lease liabilities

74,785


65,806

Other long-term liabilities

30,611


42,586

Total liabilities

1,360,888


1,507,383

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

2,757,440


2,386,192

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,997)


(8,416)

Retained earnings

3,883,094


3,454,595

Total stockholders' equity

6,638,539


5,832,373

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 7,999,427


$ 7,339,756

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues:








Subscription services(3)

$ 659,183


$ 561,277


$ 1,293,951


$ 1,095,232

Professional services and other(4)

129,898


114,904


254,173


231,294

Total revenues

789,081


676,181


1,548,124


1,326,526

Cost of revenues(5):








Cost of subscription services

93,830


78,791


172,176


156,939

Cost of professional services and other

101,423


91,581


196,901


187,317

Total cost of revenues

195,253


170,372


369,077


344,256

Gross profit

593,828


505,809


1,179,047


982,270

Operating expenses(5):








Research and development

192,677


176,429


376,710


339,140

Sales and marketing

109,439


101,528


208,067


198,829

General and administrative

95,804


61,365


164,630


122,642

Total operating expenses

397,920


339,322


749,407


660,611

Operating income

195,908


166,487


429,640


321,659

Other income, net

69,456


58,573


134,545


110,302

Income before income taxes

265,364


225,060


564,185


431,961

Income tax provision

65,055


54,019


135,686


99,256

Net income

$ 200,309


$ 171,041


$ 428,499


$ 332,705

Net income per share:








Basic

$ 1.23


$ 1.06


$ 2.63


$ 2.06

Diluted

$ 1.19


$ 1.04


$ 2.56


$ 2.02

Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:








Basic

163,496


161,708


163,129


161,566

Diluted

167,685


164,564


167,272


164,497

Other comprehensive income:








Net change in unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments

$ (11,300)


$ 25,175


$ 6,067


$ 6,314

Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation gain (loss)

390


(104)


352


(1,252)

Comprehensive income

$ 189,399


$ 196,112


$ 434,918


$ 337,767









(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product
areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 307,523


$ 271,810


$ 612,934


$ 533,126

Veeva R&D Solutions

351,660


289,467


681,017


562,106

Total subscription services

$ 659,183


$ 561,277


$ 1,293,951


$ 1,095,232









(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product
areas:








Veeva Commercial Solutions

$ 47,703


$ 45,068


$ 94,270


$ 93,840

Veeva R&D Solutions

82,195


69,836


159,903


137,454

Total professional services and other

$ 129,898


$ 114,904


$ 254,173


$ 231,294









(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:








Cost of revenues:








Cost of subscription services

$ 1,941


$ 1,642


$ 3,656


$ 3,196

Cost of professional services and other

14,804


13,176


27,573


25,711

Research and development

53,388


48,984


101,337


90,727

Sales and marketing

25,392


23,671


47,713


46,714

General and administrative

26,441


20,903


53,897


37,939

Total stock-based compensation

$ 121,966


$ 108,376


$ 234,176


$ 204,287

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)




Six months ended July 31,



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income


$ 428,499


$ 332,705

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


19,948


19,519

Reduction of lease right-of-use assets


6,316


5,508

Accretion of discount on short-term investments


(4,535)


(14,254)

Stock-based compensation


234,176


204,287

Amortization of deferred costs


8,205


7,651

Deferred income taxes


31,699


(59,801)

Other, net


(1,414)


127

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable


593,032


487,219

Unbilled accounts receivable


(9,587)


(3,067)

Deferred costs


(7,721)


(7,174)

Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets


(21,232)


4,344

Accounts payable


3,361


(3,343)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


23,763


(5,517)

Income tax payable


(5,362)


(6,246)

Deferred revenue


(180,888)


(103,652)

Lease liabilities


(5,300)


(4,666)

Other long-term liabilities


2,631


2,750

Net cash provided by operating activities


1,115,591


856,390

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of short-term investments


(1,452,857)


(1,392,297)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments


1,023,691


1,017,605

Long-term assets


(12,213)


(11,528)

Net cash used in investing activities


(441,379)


(386,220)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from exercise of common stock options


182,297


34,834

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards


(46,228)


(42,490)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


136,069


(7,656)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


1,365


(1,252)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


811,646


461,262

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,120,963


706,670

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$ 1,932,609


$ 1,167,932






Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:





Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans


$ 15,610


$ 4,262

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.

  • Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

  • Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.

  • Litigation settlement-related charges. We exclude certain costs related to litigation settlements, including outcome-based payments to the law firms that represented us, because they are non-recurring and outside the ordinary course of business. Because these costs are unrelated to our day-to-day business operations, we believe excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating results.

  • Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)


The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown
below:


Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP
basis to non-GAAP basis)

Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis

$ 238,433


$ 92,874


$ 1,115,591


$ 856,390

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans

(13,031)


(1,141)


(15,610)


(4,262)

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis

$ 225,402


$ 91,733


$ 1,099,981


$ 852,128

Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis

$ (389,272)


$ (113,842)


$ (441,379)


$ (386,220)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities on a GAAP basis

$ 115,689


$ (11,484)


$ 136,069


$ (7,656)









Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP
basis)

Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 93,830


$ 78,791


$ 172,176


$ 156,939

Stock-based compensation expense

(1,941)


(1,642)


(3,656)


(3,196)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(1,046)


(1,123)


(2,058)


(2,222)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 90,843


$ 76,026


$ 166,462


$ 151,521









Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis

85.8 %


86.0 %


86.7 %


85.7 %

Stock-based compensation expense

0.3


0.3


0.3


0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.2


0.1


0.2

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis

86.2 %


86.5 %


87.1 %


86.2 %









Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis

$ 101,423


$ 91,581


$ 196,901


$ 187,317

Stock-based compensation expense

(14,804)


(13,176)


(27,573)


(25,711)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(139)


(138)


(273)


(273)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis

$ 86,480


$ 78,267


$ 169,055


$ 161,333









Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP
basis

21.9 %


20.3 %


22.5 %


19.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense

11.4


11.5


10.8


11.1

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.1


0.2


0.1

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-
GAAP basis

33.4 %


31.9 %


33.5 %


30.2 %









Gross profit on a GAAP basis

$ 593,828


$ 505,809


$ 1,179,047


$ 982,270

Stock-based compensation expense

16,745


14,818


31,229


28,907

Amortization of purchased intangibles

1,185


1,261


2,331


2,495

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

$ 611,758


$ 521,888


$ 1,212,607


$ 1,013,672









Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis

75.3 %


74.8 %


76.2 %


74.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense

2.1


2.2


2.0


2.2

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.1


0.2


0.1


0.2

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis

77.5 %


77.2 %


78.3 %


76.4 %









Research and development expense on a GAAP basis

$ 192,677


$ 176,429


$ 376,710


$ 339,140

Stock-based compensation expense

(53,388)


(48,984)


(101,337)


(90,727)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

-


(28)


-


(56)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 139,289


$ 127,417


$ 275,373


$ 248,357


























Three months ended July 31,


Six months ended July 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis

$ 109,439


$ 101,528


$ 208,067


$ 198,829

Stock-based compensation expense

(25,392)


(23,671)


(47,713)


(46,714)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2,890)


(3,546)


(5,685)


(7,014)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 81,157


$ 74,311


$ 154,669


$ 145,101









General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis

$ 95,804


$ 61,365


$ 164,630


$ 122,642

Stock-based compensation expense

(26,441)


(20,903)


(53,897)


(37,939)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

-


(57)


-


(113)

Litigation settlement-related charges

(30,627)


-


(30,627)


(5,000)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 38,736


$ 40,405


$ 80,106


$ 79,590









Operating expense on a GAAP basis

$ 397,920


$ 339,322


$ 749,407


$ 660,611

Stock-based compensation expense

(105,221)


(93,558)


(202,947)


(175,380)

Amortization of purchased intangibles

(2,890)


(3,631)


(5,685)


(7,183)

Litigation settlement-related charges

(30,627)


-


(30,627)


(5,000)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis

$ 259,182


$ 242,133


$ 510,148


$ 473,048









Operating income on a GAAP basis

$ 195,908


$ 166,487


$ 429,640


$ 321,659

Stock-based compensation expense

121,966


108,376


234,176


204,287

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,075


4,892


8,016


9,678

Litigation settlement-related charges

30,627


-


30,627


5,000

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 352,576


$ 279,755


$ 702,459


$ 540,624









Operating margin on a GAAP basis

24.8 %


24.6 %


27.8 %


24.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense

15.5


16.0


15.1


15.4

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.5


0.8


0.5


0.8

Litigation settlement-related charges

3.9


-


2.0


0.4

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis

44.7 %


41.4 %


45.4 %


40.8 %









Net income on a GAAP basis

$ 200,309


$ 171,041


$ 428,499


$ 332,705

Stock-based compensation expense

121,966


108,376


234,176


204,287

Amortization of purchased intangibles

4,075


4,892


8,016


9,678

Litigation settlement-related charges

30,627


-


30,627


5,000

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(23,572)


(17,030)


(40,085)


(37,438)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

$ 333,406


$ 267,279


$ 661,234


$ 514,232









Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis

$ 1.19


$ 1.04


$ 2.56


$ 2.02

Stock-based compensation expense

0.73


0.66


1.40


1.24

Amortization of purchased intangibles

0.02


0.03


0.05


0.06

Litigation settlement-related charges

0.18


-


0.18


0.03

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6)

(0.13)


(0.11)


(0.24)


(0.22)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis

$ 1.99


$ 1.62


$ 3.95


$ 3.13


(6)

For the three and six months ended July 31, 2025 and 2024, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP
tax rate of 21.0%.

SOURCE Veeva Systems

© 2025 PR Newswire
